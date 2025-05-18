Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modernised shelter for 5,000 cows to be built for 47 crore in south-west Delhi

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 18, 2025 05:36 AM IST

Delhi plans a ₹47 crore cow shelter in Ghumanhera for 5,000 cows, featuring modern amenities and promoting organic farming and rural entrepreneurship.

The government is planning to construct a modernised cow shelter with capacity to accommodate 5,000 cows in southwest Delhi’s Ghumanhera, public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma announced on Saturday.

A cow looks for food at the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi. (AFP)
A cow looks for food at the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi. (AFP)

The shelter has been proposed at an estimated cost of 47 crore and will be one of the largest and most modern facilities in the Capital, the minister said. It will spread across 20 acres and will have features such as automated fodder distribution systems, solar power integration, rainwater harvesting setups, and on-site veterinary care, he added.

“This cow shelter will not only provide a secure home for thousands of cows but will also be a hub for innovation in organic farming, cow-based industry, and rural entrepreneurship. We are working to ensure that development is rooted in our cultural identity,” Verma said.

Further, special emphasis will be placed on the use of by-products for rural livelihood generation, the PWD minister said. The facility will include units for production of organic manure and panchgavya-based products, supporting eco-friendly farming and encouraging traditional Indian agricultural methods.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Modernised shelter for 5,000 cows to be built for 47 crore in south-west Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On