Modernised shelter for 5,000 cows to be built for ₹47 crore in south-west Delhi
Delhi plans a ₹47 crore cow shelter in Ghumanhera for 5,000 cows, featuring modern amenities and promoting organic farming and rural entrepreneurship.
The government is planning to construct a modernised cow shelter with capacity to accommodate 5,000 cows in southwest Delhi’s Ghumanhera, public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma announced on Saturday.
The shelter has been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹47 crore and will be one of the largest and most modern facilities in the Capital, the minister said. It will spread across 20 acres and will have features such as automated fodder distribution systems, solar power integration, rainwater harvesting setups, and on-site veterinary care, he added.
“This cow shelter will not only provide a secure home for thousands of cows but will also be a hub for innovation in organic farming, cow-based industry, and rural entrepreneurship. We are working to ensure that development is rooted in our cultural identity,” Verma said.
Further, special emphasis will be placed on the use of by-products for rural livelihood generation, the PWD minister said. The facility will include units for production of organic manure and panchgavya-based products, supporting eco-friendly farming and encouraging traditional Indian agricultural methods.
