Mohalla bus trials launched on two new routes

New Delhi: Trials of mohalla buses on two new routes — Kailash Colony Metro station to Malviya Nagar and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station to Vasant Vihar — started on Wednesday, and will last for seven days before the routes are finalised, officials aware of the matter said. The mohalla buses. (HT Archive)

Delhi government ministers said the two routes will connect key markets, educational institutes and bus depots, besides other important landmarks, and fulfil a longstanding demand of residents.

“The service starting from Kailash Colony Metro Station will go to Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Greater Kailash-1 N Block and M Block markets, Greater Kailash-1 E Block, then to Greater Kailash-2 Metro station and from there to Chirag Delhi, College of Vocational Studies in Sheikh Sarai, Press Enclave and then to the Geetanjali Bus Depot in Malviya Nagar,” AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“It covers many Metro stations, Saket Mall, three big markets as well as big hospitals such as PSRI and Max. So, I think this is a good bus service and people were eagerly waiting for it,” Bharadwaj said.

The mohalla bus scheme aims to provide last-mile connectivity, increase access to areas with limited road widths and prevent crowding in public transportation. Currently, the government is operating 100 electric buses acquired from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and plans to increase its fleet to 2,180 buses by 2025.

In the latest launches before Wednesday, the government introduced mohalla buses from Pradhan Enclave to Majlis Park Metro station and from Akshardham Metro station to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in July. The fare for using the buses ranges from ₹10 to ₹25, the same as the tariffs of DTC air-conditioned buses. Women can also avail of free travel using pink passes.

On Wednesday, AAP legislators Saurabh Bharadwaj, Somnath Bharti and Parmila Tokas flagged off the buses in their respective assembly constituencies of Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and RK Puram.

“Through mohalla buses, we are connecting all important places at the local level, ensuring first and last-mile connectivity. We have also included major educational institutions like Motilal Nehru College, Jesus and Mary College, Maitreyi College, Sri Venkateswara College, LSR College, Central School and Vocational College as stops in the trials on two new routes. We are providing efficient and convenient travel options to Delhi residents by improving last-mile connectivity, so that more people can adopt public transport instead of private vehicles,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The nine-metre-long mohalla buses can seat 23 passengers and accommodate a further 13 passengers in standing spaces. On a 45-minute charge, these electric buses can cover 200 kilometres. They are green, for easy identification, and 25% of the seats are reserved for women passengers.