Molestation cover-up by school: Parents demand resignations of principal, staff

More than 200 parents of students of a private school in Sector 12 staged a protest outside the school premises on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the school principal and some staff members, who were arrested a few days ago and later released on bail for allegedly trying to cover up the molestation of a six-year-old girl by a daily wager hired for some construction work at the school. On Thursday, the police had arrested the principal, class teacher, supervisor and contractor. Officials confirmed that they were later released on bail. (Representational image)

The protesting parents demanded the resignation of the principal and staff involved and also called for enhanced measures to ensure the safety of students. They also highlighted the management’s alleged “reluctance” to address concerns, be it administrative issues or simple complaints raised by parents.

The Noida police on Saturday arrested the 28-year-old prime suspect for allegedly molesting the 6-year-old girl on the school premises last Tuesday.The suspect, Kalu Thakur, alias Amir, hails from Firozabad and resides in Chaura village in Sector 24, Noida.

The minor narrated the incident to her class teacher, who then informed the headmistress and school supervisor. However, instead of alerting the police, the school authorities informed the contractor who had hired the daily wager, allegedly helping the suspect flee the scene.

“It is suspected that the school authorities tried to cover up the incident allegedly to avoid the school being defamed publicly,” said a senior police officer, who requested anonymity.

“The school administration did not convey any message to parents about the incident and it was the principal who hushed up the matter and allowed the perpetrator to flee. We were informed of the developments by our children who had complained to teachers too, but the administration never came ahead to take any cognizance and no action was taken,” Amar Singh Rana, one of the protesting parents said.

Rana’s child studies in class 1 and he said every time he wanted to meet the principal he was not allowed to do so. He also highlighted lack of CCTV cameras in the school and claimed that the transport services used by the school were “questionable”.

The protesting parents said no official or staff member from the administration or the management came forward to address the parents even on Tuesday during the protest.

However, station house officer of Sector 24 police station Vivek Shrivastava assured parents that a senior member from the school’s board would interact with parents on September 12.

“The deliberate push by the principal to hide the main accused is a good enough reason to call for her resignation. How could the labourer escape from the premises moments after the incident? What if he fled with the child? Even if the accused committed the crime, they should have come forward and addressed the issue. The principal is no capacity to run her office,” advocate and parent Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

“This protest is a request to the school management to take responsibility. The children studying in this branch are very young, making them more vulnerable….this means that there should be enhanced facilities for such students,” Sonu Dewan, father of another student, said.