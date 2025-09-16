‘Money and muscle’ must not infiltrate DUSU elections: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday cautioned candidates contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on September 18 to strictly adhere to campaign guidelines and avoid flashy displays such as JCBs or luxury cars, stressing that “money and muscle power” must not infiltrate student politics. A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela warned candidates that any violation would be taken seriously. (HT Archive)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela warned candidates that any violation would be taken seriously. “They can’t take law into their own hands. After all, they are responsible citizens… Money and muscle power is the last thing to be flowing in student elections,” the court observed orally.

“If there are still infractions or violations… it has to be taken to its logical end and before the elections are held,” the bench added.

The remarks came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who sought action by Delhi University and the police against candidates flouting rules. He presented photographs showing violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the DUSU 2025-26 election code of conduct, and related guidelines.

Manchanda argued that though campaign spending is capped at ₹5,000, candidates were spending crores. He alleged that nominees were surrounded by nearly 200 bouncers inside campuses, with tractors and JCBs showering flowers during rallies. He also pointed out that some candidates who had earlier apologised for violations were repeating them.

In its order, the court “requested” candidates and students not to indulge in such practices and reminded them that violations would be treated as contempt. “We expect that there would be no violation till the election is over,” the bench said.

The court also expressed displeasure with the Delhi Police and DU for failing to act decisively since polls were announced, despite assurances of adequate measures.

“Can you shirk your responsibility? Do you need court orders? It’s not that other regulatory measures are not being followed, but also that the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, despite violations, is not being implemented seriously,” the bench remarked.

The Delhi Traffic Police submitted to the court that it had issued challans against candidates and supporters for dangerous driving and deployed 23 personnel at key junctions to tow vehicles. It added that social media accounts of candidates were being monitored and a control room set up to oversee the situation.

Delhi Police said that, in line with the court’s September 12 order, the commissioner had met with Delhi University’s vice-chancellor and college principals. The force assured the bench it was coordinating with the university and would intensify patrolling to prevent disruptions.

DU, meanwhile, told the court it had issued show-cause notices and warning letters to violators.

The bench directed both the Delhi Police and university to file an action taken report by September 16, when the matter will be heard again.

On September 12, the high court had expressed dissatisfaction over the varsity’s “inadequate actions” against candidates using unauthorised motor vehicles during canvassing. The court had said that excessive use of motorised vehicles during the DUSU campaign was unacceptable, as it caused traffic congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians.