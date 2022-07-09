Home / Cities / Delhi News / #Monsoonmania: Spotted a reptile in monsoon? Don’t panic
delhi news

#Monsoonmania: Spotted a reptile in monsoon? Don’t panic

Wildlife SOS has already rescued 20 reptiles in 72 hours across Delhi-NCR. Reptile Spotting 101Keep an eye on its movement: If you see a snake or monitor lizard heading for a bush or an open paddock, you probably won’t see it again. If it enters your house, goes into a shed or under a vehicle, immediately inform the authorities.Stay alert: If you have tall grass or dense shrubbery around your house, trim it periodically. Also, avoid accumulating garbage. Rats and mice are snakes’ go-to prey, so it’s best to clean up and control rodents on your property.Call for help: Don’t attempt to take matters into your own hands. Contact wildlife experts like Wildlife SOS (9871963535) or the Forest Department (011-23370679) and wait for them to arrive. Describe the reptile in detail over the phone or try and send them a picture, so they can guide you appropriately. Reptile Spotting 101
Delhi-NCR, is home to a range of snake species, from extremely venomous ones such as cobra, common krait and in some rare cases, saw-scaled vipers, to the relatively harmless species, including the common sand boa and Indian wolf snake, among others.
Delhi-NCR, is home to a range of snake species, from extremely venomous ones such as cobra, common krait and in some rare cases, saw-scaled vipers, to the relatively harmless species, including the common sand boa and Indian wolf snake, among others.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Gurugrammer Radha Sachdeva nearly hit the panic button after spotting a monitor lizard at the entrance of her house. “We called the guard for help while waiting for the lizard to go away on its own,” recalls Sachdeva. Come monsoon, and such incidents are quite common. Wildlife SOS has already rescued 20 reptiles in 72 hours across Delhi-NCR, is home to a range of snake species, from extremely venomous ones such as cobra, common krait and in some rare cases, saw-scaled vipers, to the relatively harmless species, including the common sand boa and Indian wolf snake, among others.

Anil Chaudhary, a Noida resident, recently spotted a rat snake in a waste collection unit in Sector 63, while Yogesh Singh, a Gurugram resident, found a python caught in the netting of the club used in the cricket field. Also, a family in Sarita Vihar recently discovered a nearly five feet long Indian cobra inside a duffle bag!

Monitor lizards are generally shy and will not attack unless provoked.
Monitor lizards are generally shy and will not attack unless provoked.

With such sightings on the rise in NCR, SOS calls are also increasing in number. “We receive numerous calls about snakes and monitor lizards in the most unusual places, including storage rooms, bathrooms, car bonnets and mattresses,” says Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS. He adds, “Snakes and monitor lizards are generally shy and will not attack unless provoked. It is best to not invade their territory. Instead, carefully get everyone, including pets, out of the room immediately. Shut the door, fill the gap underneath with a towel and then call for assistance.”

Anil Gandass, from the NGO Environment and Wildlife Society in Gurugram, says, “Every day, 20-25 calls aati hain. Aane wale dino mein calls aur badh jayengi. Ek din mein 25 reptile nikale hain Delhi-NCR se.” Sharing a piece of advice for those who spot a reptile at home, he adds, “I suggest ki log shor kam karein, jab aisi situation ho, and keep an eye on the reptile. Also, do reach out to us at 99998 41782.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi traffic police issue advisory for movements during ‘Sankalp March’

    Delhi traffic police issue advisory for movements during ‘Sankalp March’

    Vehicular movements will remain affected from 11am till late afternoon today in many parts of central Delhi, especially on roads around Mandi House and Jantar Mantar due to a “ Samvidhan Sankalp March” led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory regarding their arrangements for the event to ensure motorists face less inconvenience.

  • National Disaster Response Force personnel engaged in rescue work after a cloudburst at Manikaran in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on July 6. (HT file photo)

    After decade, Himachal Pradesh gets its own disaster response force

    Caught in red-tape for a decade, Himachal Pradesh, which is prone to natural disasters, has finally got its own state disaster response force (SDRF). Also watch: Survivors narrate horror after Amarnath cloudburst; 16 dead, 40 still missing Himachal Pradesh Police have drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF. The Kangra district administration has transferred 11.5 acres near Dharamshala for setting up the SDRF station, which will comprise 64 police personnel.

  • The police have arrested three miscreants while others ran away. (Representative Image)

    Delhi: Man dies after attack by miscreants, 1 dies in encounter with police

    A 23-year-old man from Delhi's New Usmanpur area was shot dead on Friday night during an encounter with police and his three associates have been arrested while the police were trying to nab the attackers of a man who succumbed to an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar's injuries, police said. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil. Police said that on Friday, around 8.30pm, the team noticed an injured person, Tushar, who said his name is Tushar.

  • The CUET has replaced the previous cut-off process for those hopeful of getting into the Delhi University. (Photo:Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    CUET 2022: Enthusiasm and nerves in equal dose for Delhi’s young aspirants

    The recent class XII graduates in the city are gearing up to be part of history, as they prepare to appear for the first ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 15 and August 10, for undergraduate courses. And those youngsters who are hopeful of getting into Delhi University, the test acts as an alternative to the university's old cut-off process.

  • A king cobra in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (Representational image)

    38 king cobra eggs hatch at Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park

    The Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore may be closed to visitors till Monday due to heavy rainfall that has flooded low-lying enclosures, but it is still welcoming new arrivals - 38 of them, infact. Eggs laid 75 days ago by an eight-year-old king cobra - Nagini - hatched over Thursday and Friday, providing a boost to animal conservationists. A similar project was sanctioned in 2010. The 2021/22 project was the second.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out