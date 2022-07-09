#Monsoonmania: Spotted a reptile in monsoon? Don’t panic
Gurugrammer Radha Sachdeva nearly hit the panic button after spotting a monitor lizard at the entrance of her house. “We called the guard for help while waiting for the lizard to go away on its own,” recalls Sachdeva. Come monsoon, and such incidents are quite common. Wildlife SOS has already rescued 20 reptiles in 72 hours across Delhi-NCR, is home to a range of snake species, from extremely venomous ones such as cobra, common krait and in some rare cases, saw-scaled vipers, to the relatively harmless species, including the common sand boa and Indian wolf snake, among others.
Anil Chaudhary, a Noida resident, recently spotted a rat snake in a waste collection unit in Sector 63, while Yogesh Singh, a Gurugram resident, found a python caught in the netting of the club used in the cricket field. Also, a family in Sarita Vihar recently discovered a nearly five feet long Indian cobra inside a duffle bag!
With such sightings on the rise in NCR, SOS calls are also increasing in number. “We receive numerous calls about snakes and monitor lizards in the most unusual places, including storage rooms, bathrooms, car bonnets and mattresses,” says Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS. He adds, “Snakes and monitor lizards are generally shy and will not attack unless provoked. It is best to not invade their territory. Instead, carefully get everyone, including pets, out of the room immediately. Shut the door, fill the gap underneath with a towel and then call for assistance.”
Anil Gandass, from the NGO Environment and Wildlife Society in Gurugram, says, “Every day, 20-25 calls aati hain. Aane wale dino mein calls aur badh jayengi. Ek din mein 25 reptile nikale hain Delhi-NCR se.” Sharing a piece of advice for those who spot a reptile at home, he adds, “I suggest ki log shor kam karein, jab aisi situation ho, and keep an eye on the reptile. Also, do reach out to us at 99998 41782.”
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
