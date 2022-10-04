More dry days back in Delhi under old policy

More dry days are back in Delhi with the excise department on Monday issuing an order declaring six dry days in October and November, 2022, including Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Under the now scrapped excise policy 2021-22 the number of dry days had been drastically reduced from 21 to three a year.

The 2021-22 excise policy was scrapped by the state government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case over alleged irregularities in its implementation, paving the way for the return of the old policy in the Capital until a new policy is framed.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that—Dussehra (October 5), Milad-un-Nabi (October 9), Valmiki’s birth anniversary (October 9), Diwali (October 24), Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary (November 8), and Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day (November 24)—shall be observed as dry days in the national capital by all the licensees of the excise department and vends located in Delhi,” an order issued by the excise department said.

All licensees have been asked to exhibit the new order at a conspicuous place on their licensed premises; and keep the premises closed on the dry days.

In February this year, the Delhi government had issued an order declaring three dry days in the whole year—Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. The order was effective until the new order issued on Monday.

An excise official said before November 2021, when the new excise policy was implemented, there were usually 21 dry days in a year in Delhi. Now that the old excise policy (2020-21) is back in force, the number of dry days is not likely to be less than 21 a year. The schedule of dry days is announced by the excise department every year and the number may also go up—for example, in case of elections, more dry days are added to the calendar by the Delhi government.

“Dry days are notified with the approval of the government from time to time by the excise department,” said another excise official.

To be sure, the number of dry days in the Capital according to the old excise policy—21—is one of the highest in India.

The new excise policy was in force from November 17, 2021, till August 31 this year. From September 1, the old excise policy (in force before November 2021) was implemented in the Capital. No discounts on liquor are currently available in the capital because the policy bars them.