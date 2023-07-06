Morning rain brings traffic to crawl in Delhi-NCR, more showers likely today

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) cities logged light to moderate showers and gusty winds on Thursday, with dark, overcast skies remaining a prominent feature through the day. The rain led to water-logging and traffic snarls across NCR, and the incessant rain led to police control rooms (PCRs) in Delhi alone receiving 106 complaints of traffic jams from early morning till noon, according to police data. At Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 5.3mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8.30am on Thursday. However, other parts of Delhi recorded far more rain — the Pitampura station logged 35.5mm, while Palam and Najafgarh recorded 19.2mm and 17mm respectively.

Safdarjung recorded another 2mm of rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm, while Ridge, Palam, and Jafarpur stations added 9.7mm, 9.4mm, and 8.5mm rain respectively.

Gurugram, meanwhile, recorded 5mm rain and Ghaziabad 1mm. No data was available for Noida, though ground reports suggested that the city witnessed heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain on Friday, while a “yellow alert” for light to moderate rain is in place for Saturday.

A heavily waterlogged stretch of on a road in Sector 44, Noida on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The monsoon trough will remain around Delhi-NCR in the coming days. We are likely to see an increase in rain activity over the weekend as a western disturbance begins to influence the region. This monsoon trough and easterly moisture-laden winds will combine to give Delhi moderate rain on both Saturday and Sunday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Throughout the day, complaints of water-logging and traffic jams poured in from various parts of NCR.

Alka Sinha, 35, who was travelling from Indirapuram to Connaught Place in the morning, said she was stuck in traffic jams and had to face surge prices for cabs. “I started looking for a cab at around 9.30am and only found it by 10am. The fare was close to ₹900, instead of the usual ₹400. Traffic was extremely slow, and it took me half an hour just to reach the Delhi-Meerut expressway,” she said.

SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said his force received reports of waterlogged roads from several areas of the Capital, especially from south, west and north Delhi. “The waterlogged roads resulted in traffic snarls across the city. Calls of traffic congestion and water-logging were received by the traffic control room. Incidences of power failure were also reported in many parts of the city, which resulted in non-functioning traffic signals, which meant that signalised intersections had to be manned by traffic personnel to regulate traffic,” he said, referring to snarls on Pusa Road, Shamshan Ghat Ring Road, Azad Market, Sadar Bazar, Tikri Border, Pragati Maidan (near gate number 6), and Purana Qila Road.

“The other areas which witnessed water-logging were Utsav Ground in Narela, IGI Road in Kapashera, Adhchini intersection in Hauz Khas, Hamdard T-Point in Sangam Vihar, Sunlight Colony (both sides in Maharani Bagh), MB Road in Mehrauli, opposite Timarpur police station, under Pandav Nagar flyover in Mayur Vihar, the Loni roundabout in Nand Nagri, Bhairon Road, and the Sarita Vihar underpass,” he added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in its official monsoon report, said that its central control room received complaints regarding water logging from Jal Vihar, Baprola, Azad market, Sadh Nagar Palam, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, Sarai Rohilla railway station, Ashok Vihar and Kalkaji among others.

MCD also received complaints of fallen trees from Geeta Colony, Sant Nagar, Wazirpur JJ colony, Yojna Vihar, Vivek Vihar and Kishangarh, the report said.

At Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday. Gurugram recorded 5mm rain. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The rain also led to a sharp drop in temperature, with the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum of 30.6 degrees Celsius (°C) — six notches below normal for this time of the year. The maximum at Gurugram, meanwhile, was 32.1°C, while the weather stations at Noida and Ghaziabad logged highs of 29.4°C and 33.1°C respectively.

Delhi’s minimum was 26.5°C, a degree below normal for this time of the year, while in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, the low was 27.4°C, 27.1°C, and 26.9°C respectively.

In comparison, Delhi’s maximum on Wednesday was 36.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum stood at 27.8 degrees.

At the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Ghaziabad recorded 1mm rain on Thursday (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

IMD’s forecast shows Delhi’s maximum is likely to hover around 28-30°C over the next three days, while the minimum will be around 26-27°C. “Some rain is likely each day, until July 12. The monsoon will remain active during this period,” Srivastava added.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s pollution levels improved slightly, remaining in the “satisfactory” zone, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 72, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4 pm.

On Wednesday, the AQI was 96 (also satisfactory).

The AQI is forecast to remain satisfactory in the coming days, as rains continue.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.

