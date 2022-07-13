Morning rain gives Delhi a cool day

Parts of Delhi received some showers on Tuesday, pushing Delhi’s maximum temperature down to 33.3°C — three degrees below normal and 3.6 degrees lower than Monday.

The city is expected to see more rain on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert and forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the city.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 1.8mm of rainfall between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday, adding another 2.1mm of rain in till 5.30pm.

“On and off patchy rains will continue over Delhi over the next few days. However, no heavy rainfall is expected during this period as the monsoon trough is still over central India,” said a Met official.

According to IMD’s seven-day forecast, rains will continue over Delhi till July 8, however a yellow alert is only in place for Wednesday, with a from Thursday to Monday.

A green alert indicates no significant weather phenomenon is expected over a region. A yellow alert is meanwhile issued to alert the public of a weather event. In terms of rainfall, it is generally issued for light to moderate rainfall. It is upgraded to an orange alert, if moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 26.2°C — one below normal. Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 67% and 94%.

With this spell, Delhi has so far received 123.7mm of rainfall in July. However, a large chunk of this came in a 24-hour window between 8.30am on June 30 and July 1. The monthly average rainfall in July is 210.6mm

The forecast for Wednesday shows Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rainfall, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.