MoU signed, DTC to get new 207-cr headquarters at IP Depot

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a new DTC headquarters at the IP bus depot, replacing the existing structure, which officials say is no longer suited to the transport utility’s operational needs. The existing DTC office in IP Depot (above) has been assessed as structurally outdated and unable to support Delhi’s expanding public transport network. (HT Archive)

Transport minister Pankaj Singh witnessed the signing, alongside senior officials from both agencies. The project, estimated to cost around ₹207 crore, will be developed across 2.6 hectares. Of this, 6,158 sq. metres (sqm) has been earmarked for the new 12-storey DTC administrative building, while 12,234.54 sqm will continue to be utilised for ongoing transport operations at the depot. The plan also includes 9,681.71 sqm of landscaped green area, accounting for about 20% of the total site.

“The existing DTC office has been assessed as structurally outdated and unable to support Delhi’s expanding public transport network. We have signed the MoU with DSIIDC. Under this, 50% of the commercial usage rights will remain with DSIIDC for 30 years,” he said, adding that the project will also include parking facilities for around 200 buses and basement parking for more than 200 cars.

According to officials, the new headquarters will feature separate entry points for DTC offices and commercial sections, an energy-efficient design and sustainable urban infrastructure, including rooftop solar panels, sewage and effluent treatment systems, rainwater harvesting and an RO plant. The building is proposed to incorporate advanced architectural elements, including aerial-view-based layout planning and night-view aesthetics.

The minister stated that the government has set a completion timeline of two and a half years. The execution will be led by DSIIDC on behalf of DTC, with commercial space planned to ensure financial viability during the 30-year lease tenure.

Officials said the upgraded headquarters will strengthen administrative systems supporting the capital’s growing bus fleet, including the ongoing induction of electric buses and the redevelopment of depots across the city. The government expects the project to improve operational efficiency at the IP depot and enhance the corporation’s capacity to meet future mobility requirements.