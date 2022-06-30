Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. Geeta was the last person to be laid to rest among the victims after her DNA was matched with that of her brother, and the family claimed the remains.
The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. Though eight bodies were claimed by their relatives who said they identified them with either an ornament or another distinguishing feature, the police asked for DNA samples from all relatives.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said, “Last rites of the last deceased Geeta Devi ,one of the victims of Mundka fire incident, were performed at Sultanpuri crematorium. May all the 27 victims rest in peace,” he said adding that police facilitated the funeral.
Geeta Devi used to live on rent in a one-bedroom set house in Mubarakpur Dabas’ Parvesh Nagar, where her neighbours and house owners said she was never visited by any family members. A native of Bihar, her husband had passed away over five years ago and the couple had no children. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
On May 13, when fire broke out in the assembling unit in Mundka, she had only been working there for about 10 days. In absence of any immediate family members, police had a tough time finding her relatives.
Geeta Devi’s brother Mantu Kumar (30), resident of Bihar, said that they received a call from police three days ago that her DNA profile has matched with him and a sister, and that they should come to Delhi to claim the body. “We came here on Tuesday morning and went to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The post-mortem was conducted and we performed the last rites, Two police officers also came with us,” he said.
Mantu also said that their 60-year-old mother has also come along and she has been unwell ever since she heard about Geeta’s death. “It’s not easy to lose your children. We have been consoling mother,” he said.
Police found Mantu Kumar and Geeta’s sister after going through her call detail records.On May 14, Geeta Devi’s landlord reached the mortuary to look for her body.
Her landlord’s son Bhaskar said on Wednesday, “We are glad that her last rites have finally been performed. It had been very long. Though we were prepared to perform her last rites if her family wasn’t found,” he said.
-
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
-
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
-
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
-
Rising dengue cases in Delhi, despite the heat, cause for concern: Experts
Even as Delhi awaits the onset of monsoon, the city has already recorded 134 cases of dengue this year—the highest for the period since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started keeping records of vector borne diseases in 2017. MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Weather forecasters said \Delhi this year has largely seen dry heat, characterised by higher than normal temperatures and low humidity.
-
AAP says LG stalling appointment of counsels
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has “stalled the process” to appointment public prosecutors and standing counsels for the Delhi government, which the party claimed were approved by former LG Anil Baijal. In a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi government finalised the candidates after following the due process and after obtaining the approval of then LG Baijal, around a year ago.
