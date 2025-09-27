Municipal Corporation of Delhi approves construction, repair of roads and drains

New Delhi The MCD house proceedings on September 26. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday passed several policies regarding the construction and improvement of multiple drains and roads across the city, in its house meeting.

One of the decisions taken was to extend the last date for making payments under the one time SUNIYO – Property Tax Settlement Scheme 2025-25 (Sampattika Niptaan Yojana) scheme until December 31. The house also approved the reclamation of land at the Ghazipur, Bhalawa, and Okhla landfills by disposing of legacy waste through bioremediation and biomining, at estimated costs of ₹275.8 crore, ₹157.6 crore, and ₹118.2 crore, respectively.

Officials said the roads in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Phase-2, will be strengthened and paved to reduce air pollution, at an estimated cost of ₹36.66 crore. Additionally, the construction and improvement of roads and drains at five locations in Nehru Vihar, at an estimated cost of ₹881 lakh, was also approved.

Allotment of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of the Inderprastha-Inderlok Corridor, under the Metro Phase-4, was also approved.

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that the SUNIYO scheme was extended after a positive response from citizens. “All interest and penalties on outstanding property tax dues prior to the financial year 2020–21 will be completely waived, if the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax for the current financial year, 2025–26, along with the previous five financial years from 2020–21 to 2024–25,” an MCD official said.

The mayor said that the meeting lasted over five hours. “Councillors from both the ruling party and the opposition actively participate in a positive and constructive discussion. A wide range of issues related to civic amenities, cleanliness, public health, and ward-level concerns were discussed extensively,” he said.

Councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party, draped in mosquito nets, held a short protest at the beginning of the meeting, alleging that the ruling party failed to curb the rising malaria, dengue, and chikungunya cases. The house also passed a motion thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction of GST rates.