Murder suspect hurt after attack outside Delhi HC premises

One person, who was named in the complaint by the injured man, was detained for questioning in the evening, the police said
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the Tilak Marg police received a call regarding a blade injury to a client of an advocate at Delhi high court. (Mint Archive)
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the Tilak Marg police received a call regarding a blade injury to a client of an advocate at Delhi high court. (Mint Archive)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:26 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A man involved in an attempt-to-murder case was injured after another person attacked him with a blade outside the Delhi high court in central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said. The attacker fled the crime scene, they added.

One person, who was named in the complaint by the injured man, was detained for questioning in the evening, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the Tilak Marg police received a call regarding a blade injury to a client of an advocate at Delhi high court. A police team reached the spot and learnt that the injured man, Abid Khan, was accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Govindpuri police station.

“Khan had come to the court for his bail hearing. When he walked out from gate number 7 of the court, one person walked up behind him and injured him with a blade . He sustained a wound on his right cheek. A case was registered and one person has been detained. We are interrogating him,” added DCP Yadav.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
