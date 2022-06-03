Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Murder suspect on run for 8 days arrested after shootout in Delhi’s Geeta Colony
delhi news

Murder suspect on run for 8 days arrested after shootout in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

Prince Wadhwa, a 24-year-old who was wanted for killing a milkman in Krishna Nagar, was arrested after he received a gunshot injury.
The Delhi Police special cell joined the investigations because the prime suspect, Prince Wadhwa, had a criminal record and fired at a police team (Photo courtesy: Delhi Police)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 02:09 PM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh

New Delhi: A 24-year-old, one of the three men accused of killing a milkman in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar last week, has been arrested after a brief shootout in Geeta Colony area late on Thursday night, police said.

The suspect, Prince Wadhwa, received a gunshot injury to his arm and was taken to Lok Nayak hospital by the Delhi Police special cell team.

The special cell was assisting the local police track down Prince Wadhwa for the May 24 murder because he was already involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and illegal firearms. Also, the three suspects in the murder of 32-year-old milkman, Jitender Chaudhary aka Jeetu, opened fire at a group of police personnel who intercepted them in the Shakarpur area after the murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said on May 24, Prince Wadhwa, Gaurav Arora and their associate Vikas Panchal shot dead Jeetu with a revolver and pistol at Ghondli Chowk in Krishna Nagar.

“After the firing, the three fled the spot on a scooter. The police intercepted them near Laxmi Nagar metro station. Wadhwa fired at the police party and fled with Pahwa while Gaurav Arora was caught, as their scooter skidded,” the police officer said.

DCP Kushwah said the special cell team received information that Wadhwa will come to a location near the Geeta Colony SDM office on a motorcycle and deployed police teams in the area.

Prince Wadhwa was spotted on the motorcycle at about 11pm.

“Our team members intercepted his bike. He lost control of the bike and fell off. As the police signalled him to stop, Wadhwa whipped out a firearm and fired at our team. Our personnel fired back and Wadhwa was hit in his right arm. He was caught and two firearms (pistol and a revolver) with (8 rounds of) ammunition were seized from him,” added DCP Kushwah.

Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

