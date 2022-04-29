Name villages after Milkha, Lata, Rafi: Delhi BJP to govt
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to change the names of 40 villages, including Hauz Khas and Sheikh Sarai.
In his letter, Gupta also suggested a few names of eminent personalities, such as singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi, shehnai maestro Bismillah khan, sportspersons Milkha Singh and Yashpal Sharma, Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who lost his life in the Batla House incident, and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi riots in 2020.
Gupta said, “We hope chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will take necessary steps to change the names of villages. We have sent the proposal after consulting village residents. Delhi is no longer ‘mughlon ki sarai’, it is the country’s capital. There should be no symbol of slavery in the city, especially when we are celebrating 75 years of Independence,” said Gupta.
On Thursday, Gupta and other Delhi BJP leaders held an event to rename Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram. The BJP has put up a plaque at the entry of the village that reads “Welcome to Madhavpuram”.
The other names the BJP said villages could be named after are newspaper publisher Ramnath Goenka and freedom fighters Mangal Pandey and Rani Lakshmi Bai.
The BJP also said that villages should be named after saints Valmiki and Ravidass.
A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said that the civic agencies can only recommend a change in names, but the final decision is taken by the State Naming Authority, which is headed by the lieutenant governor.
A spokesperson of the Delhi government did not respond to requests for comment.
BSF orders special airlift for jawan posted along LoC to help him get home in time for his wedding
The BSF flew a special helicopter sortie on Thursday to airlift a jawan deployed at a remote post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir so that 30-year-old Constable Narayana Behera's could get home, about 2,500km away in Odisha, in time for his wedding. The matter was brought to the knowledge of BSF Inspector General (Kashmir frontier) Raja Babu Singh.
Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 3rd straight day as residents stave off smoke
The fire at Bhalswa landfill continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday with the firefighters saying several pockets on the 36-acre landfill were sporadically catching fire as they continued the operation to douse them. A huge portion of the landfill caught fire on Tuesday evening, the fourth such blaze in Delhi's landfill sites over the last month. The other three fires were reported from east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site.
Centre allocates 207 MW additional power to J&K
Following a public outcry over prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has finally allocated 207 MW additional power to the union territory. Principal secretary to J&K LG and power development department Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union ministry of power will substantially increase the availability of electricity in J&K. The order in this regard came into the effect from Wednesday midnight.
IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated by Centre
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered resignation from government service to join politics, had resigned in 2018 citing personal reasons but later formed his own political party and was planning to contest elections. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Articles 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
Outrage after Shab-e-Qadr prayers barred at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid
Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers, an auspicious night for Muslims falling on Thursday, and coming Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid ahead of Eid has triggered sharp reactions from public and politicians. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said the move was reprehensible, calling it direct interference in people's religious affairs.
