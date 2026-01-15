NAMO Book Festival 2026 and GEN V fest to celebrate ideas, youth in Delhi

A two-day celebration of ideas, books and youth engagement will unfold in the capital this week as the NAMO Book Festival 2026 and GEN V Fest open at Ambedkar International Centre on January 16. The first day features thematic sessions examining PM Narendra Modi’s impact on culture, security and diplomacy.

Positioned as a national platform highlighting the global intellectual footprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the festival brings together authors, policymakers, diplomats and thought leaders for a packed programme of discussions and book launches.

The festival will be inaugurated by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta along with cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, while the GEN V Fest will be launched by Union minister of state Jitendra Singh. Organisers say more than 40 prominent writers, political commentators and scholars will participate, with an expected footfall of over 10,000 visitors.

The first day features thematic sessions examining Modi’s impact on culture, security and diplomacy. A panel on “Modi & Cultural Renaissance” will see Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Francois Gautier, Sachchidanand Joshi and Sadhvi Pragya Bharati in conversation with moderator Mouni Deepa. National security will be discussed by Aditya Raj Kaul, Anshul Saxena and Major (retired) Gaurav Arya, while a high-profile diplomacy session brings together ambassadors Pankaj Saran and Ruchira Kamboj, Ram Madhav and strategic affairs experts.

Day two includes book releases and discussions on governance and economics, with speakers such as Maria Wirth, Salvatore Babones, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Gautam Chikermane and Shashi Shekhar Vempati taking the stage.

Alongside panel discussions, the festival will host curated book exhibitions, student debates and youth idea challenges, aiming to create a vibrant space for dialogue on leadership, policy and India’s evolving narrative.