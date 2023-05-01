Nangloi flyover to shut for repairs from May 1

Movement of vehicles on the Nangloi flyover on Rohtak Road will be affected from Monday as the Public Works Department (PWD) will replace expansion joints on the Peeragarhi-Tikri Border carriageway, the Delhi traffic police said on Sunday. Movement of vehicles on the Nangloi flyover on Rohtak Road will be affected.(HT photo/representative)

An advisory issued by the traffic police said that traffic on the Peeragarhi-Tikri Border carriageway will be diverted to the Nangloi flyover. At the same time, vehicular traffic will be free on one lane of the Peeragarhi-Tikri Border carriageway, police said.

Commuters were advised by the police to avoid the affected roads and stretches and choose alternative routes instead.

“Commuters going towards Mundka and Tikri border should leave well in time to accommodate possible delays on that route. The public is also advised to avail public transport to help decongest the roads,” the traffic police said.

The traffic police said it was unclear how long the repair works will take.