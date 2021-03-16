National Vaccination Day : Youngsters in Delhi-NCR convince elderly to take the jab
After months of research and clinical trial, a Covid-19 vaccine is now available. However, the fear of getting a jab still looms large, given the number of misconceptions surrounding it. And here is where millennials have decided to step in and help alleviate the fear. Today, on National Vaccination Day, we talk to some youngsters in Delhi-NCR who’ve been giving pep talks to their parents and grandparents on why it’s vital to get vaccinated.
“As youngsters, we have far greater access and ease in using technology than our parents. It is our duty to use that advantage and talk to them about getting vaccinated. I’ve been sitting with my umiji and talking about how vaccination is a safer way to build protection against a highly contagious and serious disease,” says Atifa Ahangar, a Gurugram resident who is part of the food and hospitality industry. She’s also been helping her parents understand how a vaccine is important to break the chain of being a Covid-19 carrier.
Be it sharing online articles on the vaccine or scheduling appointments with healthcare professionals, youngsters are leaving no stone unturned. “It’s normal for our parents to hesitate in getting vaccinated, because the pandemic has taken a toll, mentally, on all of us, with so much uncertainty in the air. However, you just need to have a heart to heart discussion with your parents about how the vaccination is an important step to stop the pandemic and how it will help build immunity against the disease. If you research your options and make an informed, responsible choice, you will be doing a service to yourself and to those around you... I took my mother to our family doctor, so that she could clear all her doubts regarding the vaccination. A consultation with a healthcare professional helped her become more comfortable and confident, with regards to getting the vaccination,” says Sanjay Kataria, a Delhi University student.
Youngsters have even made groups on various platforms to have conversations via text messages and video calls, about the vaccine. “I’ve made a WhatsApp group with my grandparents where we share all news and articles related to the vaccines and the pandemic. I think that has helped make each one of us aware about the various ways in which this pandemic is to be tackled. There are many times my grandmother video calls me to ask me about the new Covid-19 strains or the efficacy of different vaccines. We also talk about our fears and hesitation. I think an informed dialogue is always the way forward,” says Sangarika Tripathi, a Delhi-based IT professional who has scheduled an appointment to take her grandparents to get vaccinated.
Author tweets @FizzyBuddha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Vaccination Day : Youngsters in Delhi-NCR convince elderly to take the jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
- The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Traffic on Delhi borders continues to be affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will give toolkit suspects 7-day notice before arrest’: Police tells court
- Appearing for the police, additional public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that the investigation is at an initial stage and technical analysis has to be done.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No end in sight for traffic nightmare at Ashram
- Commuters complained that because of the main intersection being completely closed, travel time on the stretch has increased by at least 40 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI worsens, remains in poor category today as well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP backs move; a ‘black day’ for Delhi, says Cong
- The bill introduced in Parliament on Monday, said “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in context of all legislation passed by the city-state’s assembly and made it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G’s opinion before any executive action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre moves to cut powers of Delhi govt
- The amendment introduced on Monday decisively tilts the balance of power in favour of the L-G. It bars the Delhi govt from making any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A terrace under the semal
- A professor at home with the brief spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ariz Khan given death in Batla encounter case
- The court said that nature of offence and manner of committing the crime aroused extreme indignation to society. It stressed that the offence was not an ordinary act but a crime against the State.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges: DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake call centre being run by 7 women busted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox