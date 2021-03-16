National Vaccination Day : Youngsters in Delhi-NCR convince elderly to take the jab

After months of research and clinical trial, a Covid-19 vaccine is now available. However, the fear of getting a jab still looms large, given the number of misconceptions surrounding it. And here is where millennials have decided to step in and help alleviate the fear. Today, on National Vaccination Day, we talk to some youngsters in Delhi-NCR who’ve been giving pep talks to their parents and grandparents on why it’s vital to get vaccinated.

“As youngsters, we have far greater access and ease in using technology than our parents. It is our duty to use that advantage and talk to them about getting vaccinated. I’ve been sitting with my umiji and talking about how vaccination is a safer way to build protection against a highly contagious and serious disease,” says Atifa Ahangar, a Gurugram resident who is part of the food and hospitality industry. She’s also been helping her parents understand how a vaccine is important to break the chain of being a Covid-19 carrier.

Be it sharing online articles on the vaccine or scheduling appointments with healthcare professionals, youngsters are leaving no stone unturned. “It’s normal for our parents to hesitate in getting vaccinated, because the pandemic has taken a toll, mentally, on all of us, with so much uncertainty in the air. However, you just need to have a heart to heart discussion with your parents about how the vaccination is an important step to stop the pandemic and how it will help build immunity against the disease. If you research your options and make an informed, responsible choice, you will be doing a service to yourself and to those around you... I took my mother to our family doctor, so that she could clear all her doubts regarding the vaccination. A consultation with a healthcare professional helped her become more comfortable and confident, with regards to getting the vaccination,” says Sanjay Kataria, a Delhi University student.

Youngsters have even made groups on various platforms to have conversations via text messages and video calls, about the vaccine. “I’ve made a WhatsApp group with my grandparents where we share all news and articles related to the vaccines and the pandemic. I think that has helped make each one of us aware about the various ways in which this pandemic is to be tackled. There are many times my grandmother video calls me to ask me about the new Covid-19 strains or the efficacy of different vaccines. We also talk about our fears and hesitation. I think an informed dialogue is always the way forward,” says Sangarika Tripathi, a Delhi-based IT professional who has scheduled an appointment to take her grandparents to get vaccinated.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter