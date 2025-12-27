Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

NBCC plans mixed-use project in Ghitorni after 57-year land dispute ends

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 04:32 am IST

Under the agreement, the total land parcel will be divided equally between NBCC and the government, giving NBCC a 21.23-acre share.

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited is planning a new mixed-use development in South Delhi’s Ghitorni after its land ownership hurdles were cleared.

Officials said NBCC will pay a one-time land premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>135 crore and a lump-sum interest of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore.
Officials said NBCC will pay a one-time land premium of 135 crore and a lump-sum interest of 15 crore.

According to NBCC details, the company reached a breakthrough settlement with the government to end litigation that has been going on since 1967 concerning 42.46 acres of land in Sultanpur-Ghitorni village.

NBCC can develop the land in line with the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, permitting mixed-use development and sub-leasing under city zoning norms. The project could generate around 4.45 lakh square metres of built-up area, with projected revenue of around 8,500 crore, NBCC said.

“A detailed plan will soon be prepared regarding the same. We may come up with a mixed use project, including residential units, commercial areas and office spaces. The area is located on prime south Delhi land near Qutub Minar and will see good footfall,” said an NBCC official.

The settlement was finalised in a meeting chaired by lieutenant governor and formally clears administrative and legal obstacles. Under the agreement, the total land parcel will be divided equally between NBCC and the government, giving NBCC a 21.23-acre share.

Officials said NBCC will pay a one-time land premium of 135 crore and a lump-sum interest of 15 crore, along with arrears of ground rent calculated at 2.5% per annum from 2006. The overall financial outgo is estimated at around 220 crore, they added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / NBCC plans mixed-use project in Ghitorni after 57-year land dispute ends
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited will proceed with a mixed-use development in Ghitorni, South Delhi, after resolving land ownership disputes dating back to 1967. The government settlement allows NBCC to utilize 21.23 acres for a project potentially generating ₹8,500 crore in revenue. The area, near Qutub Minar, will feature residential, commercial, and office spaces.