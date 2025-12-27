NBCC plans mixed-use project in Ghitorni after 57-year land dispute ends

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited is planning a new mixed-use development in South Delhi’s Ghitorni after its land ownership hurdles were cleared. Officials said NBCC will pay a one-time land premium of ₹ 135 crore and a lump-sum interest of ₹ 15 crore.

According to NBCC details, the company reached a breakthrough settlement with the government to end litigation that has been going on since 1967 concerning 42.46 acres of land in Sultanpur-Ghitorni village.

NBCC can develop the land in line with the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, permitting mixed-use development and sub-leasing under city zoning norms. The project could generate around 4.45 lakh square metres of built-up area, with projected revenue of around ₹8,500 crore, NBCC said.

“A detailed plan will soon be prepared regarding the same. We may come up with a mixed use project, including residential units, commercial areas and office spaces. The area is located on prime south Delhi land near Qutub Minar and will see good footfall,” said an NBCC official.

The settlement was finalised in a meeting chaired by lieutenant governor and formally clears administrative and legal obstacles. Under the agreement, the total land parcel will be divided equally between NBCC and the government, giving NBCC a 21.23-acre share.

Officials said NBCC will pay a one-time land premium of ₹135 crore and a lump-sum interest of ₹15 crore, along with arrears of ground rent calculated at 2.5% per annum from 2006. The overall financial outgo is estimated at around ₹220 crore, they added.