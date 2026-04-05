The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to work on research, innovation and capacity building in the urban mobility sector. NCRTC and IIT Roorke sign MoU for work on urban mobility

The agreement was exchanged in the presence of NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel and IIT Roorkee’s dean of resources and alumni affairs, R D Garg, along with senior officials from both institutions.

According to officials, the partnership aims to combine IIT Roorkee’s academic and research expertise with NCRTC’s experience in implementing the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to address challenges in urban transport and develop scalable, technology-driven solutions.

“This partnership between academia and industry will bring together the expertise of both worlds to address the complexities of the new-age mobility equation,” Goel said, adding that the collaboration would contribute to strengthening indigenous capabilities in the sector.

Under the MoU, IIT Roorkee’s faculty and researchers will work on problem statements shared by NCRTC, with a focus on practical applications and technology transfer. The collaboration will also include internship opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, offering exposure to large-scale infrastructure projects.

Officials said the agreement also covers training and capacity-building initiatives for NCRTC personnel through specialised programmes, certification courses and workshops conducted by the institute.

The two organisations will additionally explore organising joint conferences, workshops and knowledge-sharing platforms to promote exchange of ideas in areas related to sustainable and efficient urban mobility systems.