NDMC inaugurates Srijan art gallery in Nehru Park

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday inaugurated ‘Srijan’, an open-air art gallery at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri. The gallery will have free entry for the public and visitors can interact with the artists and purchase their artwork. Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri where the art gallery has been inaugurated. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“The gallery aims to democratise access to art by bringing it into open, accessible spaces — moving the art experience beyond traditional museums and auditoriums,” said Kuljeet Singh Chahal, vice chairman of the NDMC.

Currently, a series of works by the artist Praveen Upadhyay is on display at the exhibition, said Harshvardhan Sharma, the art and culture advisor in the NDMC, adding that the works have been borrowed from the pioneer art gallery.

The gallery will also allow artists to display their work for five to seven days, for a nominal fee. “The application process will be online, we will form a committee which will review the applications. The artworks can be made on physical or digital mediums. If they are digital, the artists will have to get them printed and give us the printed copies,” said Sharma, adding that the artists will have to bear the printing costs.

“I think an art gallery in a public park is a good sight to have. It definitely encourages footfall, and the brilliant paintings did cheer me up,” said a visitor who did not want to be named.

The Srijan art gallery is part of the NDMC’s initiative to make Delhi a centre of artistic excellence and cultural excellence. A dedicated Art and Culture Department was established as part of the body in May 2025, with a budget of ₹40 crore.

The inauguration was attended by multiple Padma Shri awardee and other celebrated artists, some of whom did live painting sessions at the park. Visual artist Rameshwar Broota, sculptor Biman ihari Das, and painter Prakash Lakhiwal were present at the event.