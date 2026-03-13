NDMC launches summer action plan for uninterrupted water supply

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the Summer Action Plan 2026 on Thursday to ensure an uninterrupted water supply in the NDMC area during the summer season. The NDMC area currently has 37 water atms, of which 17 are on a paid basis while 20 provide free drinking water. (Representative image)

The plan includes procuring 12 new mounted water tankers, developing a new water control room at RK Ashram, and installing 50 new water ATMs across the city, stated NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

“Under this plan, NDMC has identified water-stressed areas within its jurisdiction and necessary arrangements have been made to supply water through tankers wherever required, for which we are procuring the 12 new tankers,” said Chahal, adding that the new NDMC water control room will have a storage capacity of 100,000 litres, and is expected to be completed within the next seven to nine months.

In addition to the 50 new water ATMs, which will be installed in JJ clusters on a free-of-cost basis, Chahal said that water ATMs should be installed outside all NDMC and Navyug schools to provide parents, students, and visitors to the school with safe, free drinking water.

“The NDMC has also strengthened its emergency water supply infrastructure. Water pumps have been installed in five water trolleys of about 5,000-litre capacity each, which will be deployed during emergencies in affected areas. The council has also identified specific locations where water shortages are reported frequently, and special arrangements are being made to ensure prompt and timely supply of water in such areas,” said Chahal.

He added that the installation of four borewells in the GRPA colony at Sarojini Nagar has been approved, of which two are already ready for operation.

The council has also proposed constructing 95 rainwater harvesting pits, in consultation with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), to strengthen groundwater recharge. NDMC will also implement a 24x7 water supply project at Vinay Marg, aiming to ensure continuous water supply, which is expected to be completed soon.