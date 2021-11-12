Home / Cities / Delhi News / NDMC opens its first toy bank for underprivileged children at Bapu Dham
NDMC opens its first toy bank for underprivileged children at Bapu Dham

Dr Ramesh Kumar, NDMC’s medical officer (health), who inaugurated the toy-bank, said toy banks all over the world work on the principle of ‘recycle toys, recycle smiles’. He said more such banks will be opened in NDMC
Kumar also urged people to participate in the drive so that they can help in making the environment cleaner. (Picture for representation only/HT Archive)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) opened a toy bank at Bapu Dham creche in Chanakyapuri here on Friday with the aim to provide toys to underprivileged children.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, NDMC’s medical officer (health), who inaugurated the toy-bank, said toy banks all over the world work on the principle of ‘recycle toys, recycle smiles’. “All children should have an opportunity to play with toys, since they stimulate mental and emotional intelligence. Since toys are instrumental in mental development of children, this toy bank is for underprivileged children in the area, who cannot afford to buy toys,” he said.

Kumar further said the initiative will help bring a smile on children’s faces. “It will also reduce waste generation as the old and unused toys, which otherwise get discarded, will be reused.The bank will also promote reuse of goods and articles and reduce wastage of toys, mostly made up of plastic and fur,” he said.

Kumar also said more such banks will be opened in the NDMC area, where people can donate toys. He also urged people to participate in the drive so that they can help in making the environment cleaner.

On December 26 last year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) also opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in the Najafgarh zone for children who can’t afford them.

