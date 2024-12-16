NDMC to create new dept to oversee art and culture in New Delhi

New Delhi An installation at the Ashoka Road roundabout. (HT Archive)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which oversees the heritage areas and VIP pockets of Lutyens’ Delhi, decided to carve a department to focus on art, culture and heritage of the area, officials aware of the development said.

“The proposal for the establishment of a new department focused on conserving heritage of New Delhi and promoting art and culture was presented in the last council meeting on Thursday. The concept was unanimously accepted and more details will be finalised in the next council meeting. The annual budget for this department will be around ₹50 crore,” NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said.

“NDMC has proposed to build artist hubs...Additionally, NDMC plans to organise monthly cultural festivals with ambassadors of G20 countries,” Chahal said.

NDMC currently has 38 departments dealing with various public services.

Another NDMC official, not wishing to be identified, said that a large number of sculptures and public art installations were added to public spaces, roundabouts and intersections in the run-up to G20. “Under the ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ project, NDMC installed theme-based sculptures at major roundabouts and prominent places. The concept gathered appreciation not only from citizens but also remained in the limelight during the G20 Summit. The department will work towards maintenance of these sites and addition of new art installations,” the official said.

Officials said under the next project, NDMC will take up the redevelopment of the rotary in front of the new Parliament building. Also, the Srijan Art Gallery will become operational at Nehru Park in January 2025, with the weekly gallery providing a platform for budding artists to showcase and sell their works.

“NDMC targets to start work in January 2025. This open-air gallery will serve as a platform for artists to showcase and sell their work. The events will be organised on a weekly basis and remain free for the public,” the official cited above said.

Other items on the agenda of the new department include the beautification of public spaces through street art, music in the park, art exhibitions in subways, an annual Mandi House art festival, and creating art plazas and rehearsal spaces.