New Delhi, In a move to enhance water conservation, the NDMC is set to implement modular pit technology for rainwater harvesting and flood management. NDMC to use modular pit technology for rainwater harvesting, flood management

New Delhi Municipal Council Chairman Keshav Chandra and civic body's Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday attended a meeting on flood management and the “Jal Sanchay – Jan Bhagidari” initiative, organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, an official statement said.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil and attended by senior officials from the Central Water Commission , National Water Mission , Central Ground Water Board and other key stakeholders.

Chandra presented a detailed presentation outlining key strategies for effective flood management and rainwater conservation in the NDMC areas.

"To optimize water utilization, the NDMC has initiated rainwater harvesting projects across its jurisdiction, adopting Modular Rainwater Harvesting pits that leverage crosswave technology — a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for rainwater collection," he said.

According to the statement, these pits require minimal use of bricks and cement, reducing construction costs, and use polypropylene modules wrapped in geo-textile for improved water quality.

The load-bearing structures allow dual-use of land for parking or parks and their high void ratio ensures 95 per cent water storage capacity and water stored through RWH pits will be utilized for groundwater recharge, fountains, beautification projects and maintaining green spaces across the NDMC areas, it added.

Chahal highlighted the importance of community participation in water conservation and emphasized the need for a collective commitment from all stakeholders.

He informed the NDMC has already developed 272 RWH pits, including 167 conventional pits and 105 modular pits.

Additionally, 182 RWH pits have been cleaned, with full maintenance to be completed by May 30, 2025. To further enhance conservation efforts, 95 new RWH pits, each with a 30 KL capacity, have been constructed.

The NDMC has identified 27 major waterlogging points, including Purana Quila Road, Golf Link, Lodhi Colony, Africa Avenue, AIIMS Flyover, BKS Marg, Connaught Place and Vinay Marg, where RWH installations are planned to combat waterlogging and enhance water conservation, the statement said.

To combat waterlogging, Chahal said the NDMC has implemented a monsoon preparedness plan, which includes regular cleaning of drainage infrastructure such as 11,867 manholes, 8,704 bellmouths and 7,177 chambers/gully traps, along with the desilting of major drains.

Routine cleaning is carried out every 45 days, with an additional round scheduled before June, 2025. The NDMC has deployed 10 machines for cleaning operations, ensuring timely completion, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.