NDMC proposes revamp of pond inside Nehru Park

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will rejuvenate the water body in Chanakyapuri’s Nehru Park by improving its water quality through bio-remediation process which will include removal of algae and controlling odour, officials said. The park was established in 1969 and acts as a blue-green public place for people living in central Delhi, besides being a popular spot for morning joggers. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The agency will also work on beautification of the lake by introducing flowering water plants and fountains.

According to NDMC officials, the project is likely to take three months. A senior agency official, on condition of anonymity, said that the bids for the bio-remediation project have been invited and the operator is likely to be finalised by August-end.

“The landscaped waterbody is located near Gate number 3 on Neeti Marg and it is spread over an area of 5,000 sqm. A major overhaul of the lake was undertaken in 2020 with fountains, colourful lights, a stage deck surrounded by water for holding social events and sitting areas. Bio-remediation work will help prevent growth of algae and issues related to odour,” the official added.

The waterbody uses treated wastewater from a nearby Central Public Works Department (CPWD) line and a tertiary-level treatment is used is used to purify the water.

The Nehru Park, which was inaugurated by the late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965, is spread over an area of 75 acres and with various embassies, high commissions, and residences of diplomats, apart from state houses located near it. The park was established in 1969 and acts as a blue-green public place for people living in central Delhi, besides being a popular spot for morning joggers.

According to the project report, the operator will be responsible for maintenance and supervision of the waterbody, adding flowering water plants, their trimming and nourishing. “Workers will be deployed for cleaning any visible contamination and deployment of aeration machine filters for removal of suspended floating particles from algae collection,” the official added.

Around 25 litres of natural algaecide would be used for treatment of water to control algae bloom around fountains along with 20 litres of bio-fresh enzyme to control odour. “Bio-enzymes will also be deployed for treatment of algae in composting pits,” said the official.

The project report adds that 20 litres each of bio-catalyst and oxygen enhancing compounds will be used to increase the dissolved oxygen levels besides using aerators. The official quoted above said that hiring of a dedicated operator will help resolve maintenance issues.

Nehru park has seen several additions in recent years. The civic body has constructed a 3km synthetic walking track after receiving complaints of people losing their balance or hurting their knees while strolling in the rocky area in the park. In June, a 2.7km cycling track along the periphery of the park was also thrown open for public use. A bicycle track was also developed with 200 lamp posts installed to help people navigate the track during evening hours.