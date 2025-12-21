NDMC’s Winter Rose Show opens at Chanakyapuri garde

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday inaugurated the two-day annual Winter Rose Show at the India–Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, featuring rose growers, institutions and enthusiasts from across the country. Held at the India–Africa Friendship Rose Garden, the exhibition includes competitions by NDMC, CPWD, HUDA, IARI–Pusa and others. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The event was inaugurated by NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra and is being organised in association with the Rose Society of India. According to officials, the exhibition features more than 70 varieties of roses, further divided into 22 classes and over 175 sections, with around 1,250 exhibits on display. The Winter Rose Show will remain open to public on Sunday, December 21, from 10am to 5pm, officials said.

“Participants include about 10 major organisations and over 200 individual exhibitors from different parts of the country, making it one of the largest rose exhibitions in the capital. Institutions such as NDMC, CPWD, HUDA, PGI Chandigarh and IARI–Pusa are competing in various categories,” an official said.

The exhibits include pot-grown roses across standard, floribunda and miniature categories, along with cut flowers, planters, artistic bouquets, garlands, gajras and other value-added rose products. Greenhouse-grown roses and soil-less rose cultivation techniques are also being showcased. Ikebana floral arrangements form a separate attraction at the venue, the official added.

The entries are being judged by a panel of scientists and rose experts from institutions including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and Faridabad. In addition, more than 50 students from NDMC and Navyug schools participated in an on-the-spot painting competition themed around roses.