Need tech to fight bad air in Punjab, Haryana: President Murmu

Published on Nov 29, 2022 11:43 PM IST

President urged NIT Kurukshetra to find a technological solution to challenges of air and soil pollution as well as depletion of the groundwater table

President Droupadi Murmu said farmers of Punjab and Haryana have played a key role in agriculture development in the country. (PTI)
ByNeeraj Mohan

KURUKSHETRA

Expressing concern over air and soil pollution in Punjab and Haryana, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged technical institutions to develop the technology to find solutions to these issues.

Speaking at the 18th convocation ceremony at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Murmu said Punjab and Haryana led the Green Revolution and provided food security to the country.

“We know that Punjab and Haryana have played a key role in agriculture development in the country as progressive farmers of these states used modern technology and led the Green Revolution to provide food security to the country,” she said.

“Now, these two states are facing the problems of air and soil pollution. Even the depleting ground water table has emerged as a big challenge for the farmers. It is the responsibility of the NIT Kurukshetra to find out a technical solution of these challenges,” the President said.

Murmu also said that technology should be developed keeping in mind the welfare of the people. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen how technology helped to make life easier as people adopt technology for the welfare of the people,” she added.

    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

