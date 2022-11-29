Need tech to fight bad air in Punjab, Haryana: President Murmu

KURUKSHETRA

Expressing concern over air and soil pollution in Punjab and Haryana, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged technical institutions to develop the technology to find solutions to these issues.

Speaking at the 18th convocation ceremony at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Murmu said Punjab and Haryana led the Green Revolution and provided food security to the country.

“We know that Punjab and Haryana have played a key role in agriculture development in the country as progressive farmers of these states used modern technology and led the Green Revolution to provide food security to the country,” she said.

“Now, these two states are facing the problems of air and soil pollution. Even the depleting ground water table has emerged as a big challenge for the farmers. It is the responsibility of the NIT Kurukshetra to find out a technical solution of these challenges,” the President said.

Murmu also said that technology should be developed keeping in mind the welfare of the people. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen how technology helped to make life easier as people adopt technology for the welfare of the people,” she added.

