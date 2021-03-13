Neeraj Bawana gang member held in encounter: Police
A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested after an alleged encounter with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell near Mundka Industrial Area in outer Delhi On Saturday.
The suspect, Kamal Gehlot, is allegedly a member of a criminal gang led by jailed gangsters Neeaj Bawana and Naveen Bali.
Gehlot was wanted in connection with the murder of his rival. He allegedly killed him firing three bullets into his head and face in a residential neighbourhood near Nawada Housing Complex in October last year, the police said.
In Saturday’s encounter, at least four bullets were fired in which Gehlot was hit in his leg.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the team received information that Gehlot would travel to Mohan Garden in a white car via Mundka Industrial Area Metro station after midnight. Accordingly, a trap was laid.
Around 2 am, the DCP said, the team spotted the car and ordered its driver to stop. But instead, the driver fired two bullets at the police personnel in a bid to escape. “One bullet hit head constable Lokendra Singh’s bulletproof vest. Our team members fired two bullets in self defence, one of which hit the suspect, Kamal Gehlot’s left leg,” said Yadav, adding that a pistol and a revolver were seized from Gehlot along with six cartridges.
The injured suspect, previously involved in three cases of robbery and murder, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. His condition was stable, the police said.
A resident of Delhi’s Nawada, Gehlot’s father Pawan Gehlot is a property dealer with an office in Uttam Nagar. Pawan’s brother Praveen Gehlot was an active member of a gang led by jailed gangsters Manjeet Mahal and Pradeep Solanki and also allegedly involved in property grabbing, said DCP Yadav.
“After the arrests of Mahal and Solanki, some dispute arose between Praveen and Solanki over a property. Solanki used his hitman, Vikas Dalal, to kill Praveen in May 2019. Since Kamal Gehlot was close to his uncle, he decided to take revenge,” said the DCP.
While lodged in Tihar jail in two robbery cases, Gehlot joined Bawana and Bali who were in the same jail. After coming out of the jail, Gehlot and his father killed a person named Vikas Mehta in October, as they suspected he was involved in Praveen’s murder. Mehta’s murder was captured in a CCTV camera and its footage had gone viral on social media.
In the 18-second video clip, the alleged killer in yellow t-shirt and a white towel around his mouth is seen chasing a man with a gun in his hand. The two come in a lane where the CCTV is installed. The suspect fires a bullet at the man who is looking towards him and walking backward with a red helmet in his left forearm.
The bullets pierce the man’s left eye and he falls on the ground. The suspect first walks back but returns and pumps at least two more bullets in his right eye and forehead. He then takes out a cellphone from his pants pocket and takes the bleeding man’s photograph before leaving the crime scene, the footage shows.
Pawan was arrested five days after Mehta’s murder while his son was absconding, the police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Week 5 of Switch Delhi campaign to raise awareness on charging infra in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two govt-funded DU colleges pass resolution to use surplus funds to pay staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Bawana gang member held in encounter: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM offers ₹1 crore to family of Covid warrior who died on duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tests for driving license now on Sundays as well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN expert panel asks Govt to compensate Safoora Zargar for ‘arbitrary detention’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Delhi government's healthcare system no less than private systems': Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot dead over argument during brother's birthday party in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Menstrual health in focus: A noble thought for female cops on duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases for 4 days during the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox