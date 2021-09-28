New Delhi railway station re-development work underway. What will be changed

The Ministry of Railways is revamping New Delhi railway station to give it a look and feel of world-class airports. Citing that around 4.5 lakh people visit the New Delhi station every day, the ministry has said there is a need for the station to be equipped with world-class amenities. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also extended full support on behalf of the Delhi government and hoped that the project will come up as aesthetically rich and beautiful as being envisaged.

How New Delhi railway station will be changed under the re-development work:

1) As per Indian Railways' plan, the New Delhi railway station, once developed, will have a 40-storey twin tower, multi-level car parking, pick up and drop zones. The twin tower will house offices, retail shops and will also have space for a hotel.

2) The railways will get its own office in a 45,000 square metre area. Further, 91 bus bays, 1500 ECS parking, skywalks for pedestrians and metro passengers will be developed on site, a statement by the government read.

3) The architectural expression of the proposed station is envisaged to carry a signature style, which is relatable to both historic and modern Indian culture to give it a unique identity, the statement further said.

4) The station's built up area will be about 2,22,000 square metres. Separate pick up and drop up zones will be allocated for the convenience of the passengers.

5) A multi-level car parking will also be constructed at the station. Apart from this, multimodal integration, road network, and social infrastructure will be developed.

6) Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal is closely monitoring the re-development work of New Delhi railway station.

Baijal on Friday called a meeting to take stock of the progress of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Delhi chief secretary, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) officials, NITI Aayog CEO and PWD, DJB, DDA, traffic police and civic body officials.

(With agency inputs)