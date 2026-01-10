New Delhi World Book Fair opens today with free entry for all

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) starts today at Bharat Mandapam, with free entry for all visitors for the first time, organisers announced on Thursday. The event will go on till January 18. Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the Ministry of Education, with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) as co-organiser, the nine-day fair is expected to draw over two million visitors. The New Delhi Book Fair will be held from January 10 to 18 at Bharat Mandapam (ANI)

Billed as the world’s largest B2C book fair, NDWBF 2026 will feature more than 1,000 publishers from over 35 countries, along with 600-plus events and over 1,000 speakers. The fair will be inaugurated by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with dignitaries from Qatar and Spain.

This year’s theme, “Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75,” pays tribute to India’s armed forces. A 1,000 sq metre Theme Pavilion will offer a 360-degree immersive experience with books, exhibits and installations, including replicas of the Arjun Tank, INS Vikrant and LCA Tejas, along with tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardees and sessions on key military operations.

Qatar is the Guest of Honour country and Spain the Focus Country, with strong international participation from nations including France, Japan, Russia and Poland. The fair will also host prominent authors, artists and public figures, alongside cultural performances by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force bands.

With dedicated pavilions for children, digital reading, and publishing industry platforms, NDWBF 2026 aims to make books and reading accessible to a wider audience while celebrating literature, culture and ideas on a global scale.