'New fire detectors, mobile charging points': Delhi Metro revamps its oldest trains on Blue Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated a comprehensive mid-life refurbishment programme for its oldest trains, that of the Blue Line, aiming to bolster passenger safety and comfort, according to a statement on Sunday. The DMRC is refurbishing 70 Blue Line trains with modern features like charging points and upgraded systems. The program targets trains from 2002-2007. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

This retrofit initiative targets the earliest rolling stock (RS-1) trains, many of which were inducted between 2002 and 2007 and have now completed nearly 20 years of service.

ALSO READ | DMRC plans to build multilevel parkings at Iffco Chowk, Guru Dronacharya Metro stations

According to the DMRC, the corporation is refurbishing a total of 70 trains across the Red and Blue lines in a phased manner to align them with modern technological standards. The first phase saw the upgrade of 12 trains, followed by 18 trains in the second phase.

Work on the third phase is currently underway, with the DMRC stating that 22 Blue Line trains are scheduled for refurbishment by November 2027.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first train completed under the third phase before it was reintroduced into passenger service.

The DMRC highlighted that this brings the total number of refurbished trains to 31 so far.

ALSO READ | Delhi’s first double-decker flyover project back on track

What are new features? According to the DMRC, the aesthetic upgrades include repainting passenger sections and driver cabins to fix years of wear and tear. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to improve reliability.

Technical enhancements are a significant part of the programme, with the DMRC confirming the installation of state-of-the-art IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS).

These systems, along with new CCTV cameras and LCD-based Dynamic Route Maps (DRM), will provide commuters with real-time updates on station arrivals and routes.

Furthermore, the DMRC stated that these systems enable vital communication between passengers and operators during emergencies.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Metropolitan Region now has second-largest metro network in India, after Delhi

Safety measures have been a primary focus, with authorities overseeing the installation of new fire detection systems equipped with smoke and heat sensors in all coaches.