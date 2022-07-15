New Grap curbs likely to impact more than 950K diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Close to 950,000 diesel vehicles, including private cars, could be banned from the roads if air pollution levels are projected to cross the air quality index of 450, an analysis of government data shows, suggesting there could be a crisis for commuters if adequate arrangements are not made.

Authorities on Wednesday unveiled a revision to the Graded Response Action Plan to fight air pollution, which includes a direction to authorities to stop all but a few diesel vehicles – whether cars, SUVs or trucks – from being used in Delhi and adjoining NCR cities if the AQI is projected to rise above 450, a scenario when the fourth and the final stage of restrictions will be activated.

An analysis of vehicle data showed that there are 942,447 of these vehicles in Delhi alone. The only diesel vehicles that can be driven are those conforming to the Bharat Stage VI tailpipe emissions standards, a category that has a very minuscule proportion (27,860).

In all, the city has 10 million registered vehicles, with 1.12 million of these conforming to Bharat BS-VI, a standard that became mandatory for all new cars registered after April 1, 2020.

Emission standards determine the maximum limit of pollutants a vehicle can emit for it to be legally approved. Diesel vehicles typically emit significantly higher amounts of nitrogen oxides (NOx) compounds, which have a significant impact on human health. In BS-VI standards, diesel vehicles will need to emit less than a third of the volume of NOx they were allowed to under the BS-IV standard.

Overall, however, only a tenth of all 10 million vehicles registered in Delhi comply with the new, less-polluting BS-VI standard.

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), which revised the Grap, has also allowed National Capital Region (NCR) states to ban the use of BS-III petrol and BS IV diesel cars in the third stage of curbs, which is meant to be activated if the AQI is projected to go beyond 400.

As per government records, Delhi has 2,957,630 registered BS-III (BS3) vehicles. Although how many of these are diesel was not immediately available, transport department officials said most are likely to be petrol since diesel vehicles older than 10 years are deemed de-registered in the city.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot did not comment on the matter. Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said: “It is a good move. Will review the measures once we get the final policy document.”

A senior official requesting anonymity said the government will hold a meeting to discuss the implementation of the new Grap measures.

Residents, however, were surprised by the new curbs on diesel cars measures and called it “drastic” and “knee jerk”.

“No doubt stringent measures must be taken in Delhi-NCR during severe and severe+ AQI situations. But seems the commission itself does not have any trust on the pollution under control (PUC) test certificates being issued in Delhi NCR. If the PUC certificates can’t be relied on, why are people forced to stand in long queues at regular intervals to get a PUC done? If PUC can’t be trusted, why is the government making huge collections every year from crores of vehicles? Instead of putting up a ban or restriction on vehicles, can’t they make the PUC tests more trustworthy,” said BS Vohra, president of east Delhi RWAs joint front.

Every year, for close to a decade now, the Capital and much of north India is plunged into a public health crisis in the run-up to and during most of the winter. The crisis begins when these regions are shrouded in smoke from farm fires in states of Punjab and Haryana, where farmers set fire to miles and miles of paddy fields after harvest to clear them of residue.

It is then precipitated by meteorological conditions marked by a lack of wind that would have otherwise blown local pollutants away, and festival fireworks during Diwali, creating the perfect storm of factors that lead to conditions that leave India’s Capital with no option but to shut schools, halt construction work, limit businesses and advise children and the elderly to stay indoors.

