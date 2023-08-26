New show at Purana Qila to go on floor soon in Delhi

A new light and sound show is all set to make a mark at the Purana Qila after a gap of threeyears, officials aware of the matter said. New Delhi, India - September 28, 2019: A view of the illuminated Purana Qila, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times)

Trial runs for the show at the ASI-protected heritage structure have been conducted, and a final run will be carried out before the show opens to visitors, the official said, and added that visitors to the 16th-century fort complex will be able to enjoy the show in at least seven different languages.

The project is being carried out by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) under the Union tourism ministry in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Although a final trial of the show is pending, efforts are underway to complete the preparations before the G20 Summit in September.

“We have given funding to ASI under the central agency scheme of ministry of tourism. As part of the scheme, we provide funding for developing tourist infrastructure and experiences. The project is now almost complete. The trial run has been completed too, however, we will be carrying out another trial soon. The trials got delayed because of the rains and the flood but the final trial will take place soon following which the show will open to the public,” said a senior official from the tourism ministry, who asked not to be named.

The earlier light and sound show named “Ishq-e-Dilli” narrated how Delhi was destroyed seven times and subsequently rebuilt. It was run by ITDC.

The show was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic as heritage sites protected by the ASI were closed amid lockdown.

Officials said latest technology, along with improved laser lighting techniques, have been utilised in the revamped show. In addition, visitors will be able to see the show in at least seven languages including six official UN languages and Hindi.

At least 400 people will be able to watch the show in one sitting.

“For the first time, we will be delivering multilingual content. Visitors will be provided special headphones and they will be able to opt for a language of their choice. This will offer a new experience to visitors. The previous show was much longer but the new show will be around 25 minutes. It’s shorter and crisper and will narrate the history of Delhi,” said the official. Besides an improved show, additional visitor amenities at the fort have been planned while existing facilities are being spruced up. Plans are also underway to introduce e-carts for the convenience of senior citizens and disabled individuals and others in need of assistance.

“Arrangements for improved drinking water facilities, washrooms, and lighting have been made. We have also asked ASI to provide battery-operated carts to ferry passengers from the entry of the fort to the part of the complex where the light and sound show will take place. This will be an environment-friendly intervention and at the same time, people who cannot walk a lot will easily reach the show venue,” said the official.

