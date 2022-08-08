New surveillance system to come up at Ghazipur dumpsite to reduce and control landfill fires
New Delhi:
To reduce fires at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi and for their early detection, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to install a new surveillance system by placing additional CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations and methane generation hot spots where fires break out frequently.
The civic body has invited bids from private vendors to install and operate the camera surveillance system. The live feed from the system will be made available to sanitation department officials, a corporation official said, declining to be named.
There are currently 17 cameras over 70 acres of the landfill, and the municipality intends to install another 20 CCTV cameras at critical areas at the garbage dump.
The civic body plans to install cameras at fresh waste dumping points, trommels (which segregate waste), machineries, weighbridge, goat market, canal side, slaughterhouse, periphery of the waste to energy plant and Gazipur dairy side. The corporation will install 30m high poles to install the cameras.
“We plan to install nigh vision enabled cameras that can be operational in all-weather conditions and recording footage will be kept for at least four days. We need an additional 20 cameras,” another official explained, seeking anonymity. The monitoring office will be located in engineering room at the dump.
The Ghazipur landfill has seen several major fires this year on March 28, and April 9 and 20. The erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation had planned to build a boundary wall to improve security, but the project was estimated to cost ₹25 crore, which the cash-strapped agency could not afford.
An improved surveillance system can prevent fires triggered by waste pickers and would help in early detection of fires caused by methane generation due to decomposition of waste, officials said.
The civic body should first develop material recovery centres near the landfill where waste can be segregated, according to Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena, an organisation of waste collectors.
“MCD can develop material recovery centres where waste pickers can help them in waste segregation, while also feeding their families. No one willingly wants to go on top of a landfill,” he said.
Spread over 70 acres, the Gazipur garbage dump was established in 1984 and should have been shut down in 2002. A section of the oversaturated landfill collapsed in September 2017, claiming two lives.
All three landfill sites in Delhi are way past their expiry dates. Every year they witness several incidents of massive fires. In the long run, the municipal body has been advised by an expert committee to set up watchtowers to monitor any unauthorized entry and to deploy temperature sensors for early detection of fires.
-
Spice of life | Break monotony to beat the blues
Working women often suffer from blues. At the end of the day, many of us feel that the day has not been as productive as they would have liked it to be. On entering the workplace, one does their best to stay focused, but the unbridled mind, often goes astray. At times, the work environment is off-putting, one does not like going to the workplace, but drags oneself there.
-
Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill: Sukhbir Badal to PM
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, to allow consultation with all stakeholders, including the states, farmers and farmer unions. “However, the amendment bill is being brought in the Parliament tomorrow without discussions with stakeholders,” wrote Sukhbir, adding the states were concerned that their rights will be trampled on if the Amendment Bill were to be enacted in its current form.
-
Rules eased, Delhi driving test may get easier to clear from Monday
Passing the driving test in Delhi is likely to get slightly easier from Monday, with the state government likely to do away with some portions of the exercise that don't compromise on safety standards, said transport department officials aware of the matter. A candidate will get 150 seconds to pass the parallel parking test, up from 120 seconds. Delhi has 15 functional driving tests tracks, of which 13 are automated.
-
92-year-old Jalandhar man to reunite with nephew lost in Partition riots at Kartarpur
Six-year-old Mohan Singh was separated from his family during the bloody riots of 1947, in which 22 members of his family were slaughtered in the communal violence unleashed in his village, Chak 37, in Pakistan. Seventy-five years on, Mohan Singh, who was raised by a Muslim family in Pakistan, is all set to meet his family members who managed to successfully cross to India at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a week before Independence Day.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held with charas in separate cases
Two men were arrested with charas in separate cases. One Happy, 34, from Surajpur in Kalkaand was arrested with 1.1-kg charas in Kishangarh. Police said he is a taxi driver and brought the drugs into the city from Himachal Pradesh. Also, one Mohd Azad, 30, of Kajheri village, was arrested with 665-gram charas. Police said he also used to procure the contraband from HP. Drugs cases have been registered against both of them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics