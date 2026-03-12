New Delhi, In a rare instance, a pre-term newborn with a critical congenital heart condition underwent a minimally invasive cardiac procedure within minutes of birth at a private hospital in Delhi, an official statement said. Newborn with critical heart condition undergoes successful invasive procedure in Delhi hospital

According to Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla, the baby was diagnosed during pregnancy with a severely narrowed heart valve, weakened heart muscle and fluid build-up around the heart, conditions that carry a high risk of survival.

The hospital said the parents had approached the facility during the 30th week of pregnancy after a foetal ultrasound at another city hospital detected the abnormalities. A multidisciplinary team led by Dr Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts, Okhla, prepared a treatment plan to intervene immediately after birth.

The baby was delivered through a caesarean section at a city hospital at 31 weeks of pregnancy, the statement said.

Within 15 minutes of birth, a team from Fortis Escorts Okhla reached the hospital, intubated the newborn and stabilised her condition before proceeding with further treatment.

Doctors later performed a balloon aortic valvotomy, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat a narrowed aortic valve, within 40 minutes of the baby's birth, the hospital said.

The procedure was carried out using ultrasound-guided vascular access and completed within the critical "golden hour".

Post-procedure echocardiography confirmed that the aortic valve had opened well and heart function had improved significantly, the hospital said.

The newborn was later shifted to the neonatal nursery where she was monitored and treated to support weight gain and recovery, it added.

Dr Awasthy said the case was among the most challenging foetal cardiac conditions the team had handled, and early planning and rapid intervention within the golden hour were crucial to restoring heart function and improving the baby's chances of survival.

The hospital said the child was eventually discharged in stable condition and sent home with her parents after recovery.

