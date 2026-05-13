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Newlywed woman found dead in Delhi’s Nabi Karim, kin allege murder for dowry

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband over dowry in Delhi; police arrested his brother while the husband remains at large.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:26 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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A 28-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband over dowry at their house in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim in Laxmanpuri, police said on Tuesday, adding that the man’s brother has been arrested.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body in a decomposed state in the locked room.

Police said a case has been registered against her husband and brother-in-law on charges of murder and dowry death at the at Nabi Karim police station on May 9, after her family alleged torture over dowry.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand.Investigators said the matter came to fore on May 8 after their landlord contacted police upon noticing a foul smell from the couple’s room.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body in a decomposed state in the locked room.

During preliminary probe, police found that the woman had married a 39-year-old man from Vaishali district in Bihar, on April 26. The couple recently shifted to Delhi after their wedding, investigators said.

Police said the husband’s brother was arrested on May 10, while raids are being conducted to trace the husband, who remains absconding.

Police suspect strangulation to be the cause of death; however, the exact cause will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received.Further investigation is underway

 
dowry police delhi murder investigation
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