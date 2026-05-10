NGT calls DPCC secretary over illegal auto shops in old Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and directed the member secretary to appear before the tribunal in person or through a video call for non-compliance with the NGT’s November 2025 directions. In November last year, a plea filed by a Delhi resident stated that auto workshops and vehicle repair shops were illegally operating in densely populated residential areas along Old Delhi’s Idgah Road. (Hindustan Times)

In November last year, a plea filed by a Delhi resident stated that auto workshops and vehicle repair shops were illegally operating in densely populated residential areas along Old Delhi’s Idgah Road. The plea alleged that the DPCC failed to act despite multiple complaints.

The tribunal noted the allegations, including that tyres were being burnt and sludge and battery acid were being discharged in the open, directed the DPCC to inspect the area and take due action, and disposed of the matter in November.

However, during the May 6 hearing, the NGT stated that the applicant has filed an execution application under Sections 25, 26 and 28 of the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 for execution of the November order.

The tribunal stated: “In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, we also consider the personal appearance of the member secretary, DPCC before this tribunal, physically or through VC, to be essential to explain the circumstances for non-compliance with the order dated November 14, 2025. Accordingly he is directed to remain present before this tribunal on the next date of hearing physically or through VC with relevant records.”

The matter was listed for hearing next on May 28.