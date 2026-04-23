New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to six cricket stadiums across the country, including Arun Jaitley Stadium here, asking them to explain why their activities should not be stopped for failing to disclose the source of water used to maintain pitch and grounds. NGT issues notice to 6 cricket stadiums over water usage

The green body had asked several cricket stadiums to provide the information to the Central Ground Water Authority , which is tabulating the information disclosed by them.

Earlier, the NGT heard a plea against the use of groundwater or fresh water to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant -treated water, and against not installing rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater storage, discharge and restoration.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad observed in an April 16 order that seven stadiums initially failed to submit their replies despite repeated directions.

It stated that during the proceedings, counsel for the stadium in Hyderabad sought three weeks to comply, while the remaining six failed to appear or file any response.

The six stadiums are the Arun Jaitley Stadium , Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium , Sawai Mansingh Stadium , Dr D Y Patil Stadium , Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium , and Barabati Stadium .

"Hence, a notice is issued to the six stadiums to explain why all their activities should not be stopped on the grounds of non-compliance with the tribunal's order and not submitting the requisite information," the bench said.

The tribunal has directed the CGWA to convey the order to these stadiums. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 2.

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