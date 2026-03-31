NGT notices for DPCC, DDA over illegal dairies

The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notices to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) claiming non-compliance with a previous order to curb illegal dairy farms operating on Yamuna floodplains. The tribunal, on April 19, 2024, had directed DDA and DPCC to implement suggestions by a joint committee aimed at addressing unauthorised dairy activities in the floodplain area. (Hindustan Times)

The tribunal, on April 19, 2024, had directed DDA and DPCC to implement suggestions by a joint committee aimed at addressing unauthorised dairy activities in the floodplain area.

During the latest hearing, the applicant Gauri Maulekhi, who also filed the original plea in 2023, has flagged discrepancies in the DPCC’s compliance report filed on July 23, 2025, which had claimed that no dairy farms were operational in the floodplain area. Countering this, the applicant showed photographs to the bench, indicating several such units continue to function on the ground.

“Learned senior counsel for the applicant submits that in compliance of the above order of the tribunal, the DPCC had submitted an incorrect report on July 23, 2025,” the bench noted, adding that the counsel had referred to photographs filed along with the execution application “which shows dairy farms are still operating in the flood plains of Yamuna and the requisite action in terms of the order of the tribunal has not been taken by the concerned authorities.”

As per the NGT orders and other Yamuna related judgements, no commercial activity or physical structures can be built upon the ecologically sensitive floodplain area.

The original 2023 plea was filed by animal activist Gauri Maulekhi, alleging that nearly 60 dairies housing over 1,000 cattle were functioning on the floodplains without regulatory approvals.

Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal said, “Issue notice to the respondents. Applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.” The matter has been listed for hearing before July 15.