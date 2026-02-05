Edit Profile
    NGT orders probe into ‘illegal tree felling’ in Chhatarpur

    Tribunal takes note of photos alleging night-time felling despite a forest department restraint order issued in October 2025.

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 5:04 AM IST
    By Aheli Das
    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the constitution of a joint committee to probe into allegations of illegal tree felling in Chhatarpur area.

    (Representational image) Panel to verify extent of damage, identify those responsible and check if any permissions existed under the Delhi tree law. (HT Archive)
    The allegations by a local resident mentioned that “large-scale illegal tree felling” was carried out at Manchanda Farm, falling under khasra 101, 102, 103 and 60, located in Ambedkar Colony in Chhatarpur, and the “trees were cut during night hours in violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

    It was further alleged that despite a restraint order dated October 30, 2025, passed by the South Forest Division, the illegal activity continued.

    Taking note of photographic evidence placed on record, the tribunal ordered constitution of a joint committee, comprising the divisional forest officer (DFO), South, representative of regional office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Lucknow, and district magistrate, South District.

    “The Joint Committee will visit the site, ascertain the extent of the trees which have been cut and the persons responsible for the cutting of those trees, and also ascertain if there is any valid permission existing for the felling of those trees,” the NGT said, and added that the joint committee must conclude the exercise within the next six weeks and subsequently submit a report.

    The matter is listed for hearing on April 6, 2026.

