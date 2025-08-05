NGT pulls up MCD, DPCC over overflowing dhalao in Hari Nagar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for failing to take corrective action regarding a dhalao (waste collection site) in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, where garbage was found spilling onto the road. Both the MCD and the DPCC have been directed to file fresh affidavits within eight weeks. (Hindustan Times)

A bench led by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that although the tribunal had disposed of the matter last December—permitting the petitioner to directly approach the MCD and DPCC for remedial action—the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

The original plea, filed by a local resident last year, alleged that dhalao number 132 had been built on the green belt of Hanuman Park in Hari Nagar, was in a dilapidated condition, and routinely overflowed with waste.

The tribunal took note of a DPCC inspection conducted in June, which confirmed that the structure was in disrepair, with the roof “likely to collapse at any time”. The inspection also found that the main drain was clogged and that garbage was spilling onto the footpath and road.

“This [report] reveals that the order has not been fully complied with by the MCD. Therefore, we implead the following as respondents…” the tribunal said in its order dated August 1. The matter is now listed for hearing on November 3.

