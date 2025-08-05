Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

NGT pulls up MCD, DPCC over overflowing dhalao in Hari Nagar

ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 06:04 am IST

The tribunal took note of a DPCC inspection conducted in June, which confirmed that the structure was in disrepair, with the roof “likely to collapse at any time”. The inspection also found that the main drain was clogged and that garbage was spilling onto the footpath and road.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for failing to take corrective action regarding a dhalao (waste collection site) in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, where garbage was found spilling onto the road.

Both the MCD and the DPCC have been directed to file fresh affidavits within eight weeks. (Hindustan Times)
Both the MCD and the DPCC have been directed to file fresh affidavits within eight weeks. (Hindustan Times)

A bench led by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that although the tribunal had disposed of the matter last December—permitting the petitioner to directly approach the MCD and DPCC for remedial action—the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

The original plea, filed by a local resident last year, alleged that dhalao number 132 had been built on the green belt of Hanuman Park in Hari Nagar, was in a dilapidated condition, and routinely overflowed with waste.

The tribunal took note of a DPCC inspection conducted in June, which confirmed that the structure was in disrepair, with the roof “likely to collapse at any time”. The inspection also found that the main drain was clogged and that garbage was spilling onto the footpath and road.

“This [report] reveals that the order has not been fully complied with by the MCD. Therefore, we implead the following as respondents…” the tribunal said in its order dated August 1. The matter is now listed for hearing on November 3.

Both the MCD and the DPCC have been directed to file fresh affidavits within eight weeks.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / NGT pulls up MCD, DPCC over overflowing dhalao in Hari Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On