NGT raps Delhi, Hry govts over Yamuna fish deaths

New Delhi A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, in an order dated September 17, said that despite the issue of high pollution arising in this stretch, neither agencies, nor the state governments of Delhi or Haryana were willing to take responsibility. (Representative photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has hit out at the state governments of Delhi and Haryana, along with central and state agencies, for failing to take responsibility over recent fish deaths in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna. It directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to convene a joint meeting and prepare a plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Last July, the NGT took suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting death of thousands of fish in the Yamuna, near Burari in north Delhi. Similar incidents were reported this May as well.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, in an order dated September 17, said that despite the issue of high pollution arising in this stretch, neither agencies, nor the state governments of Delhi or Haryana were willing to take responsibility.

“The authorities in Haryana and Delhi are shifting the responsibility onto each other. Hence, we require the member secretary, CPCB, to hold a joint meeting of the concerned authorities of Haryana and Delhi and fix responsibility and also chalk out a programme for preventing such an incident in future,” he said, seeking an action taken report from the CPCB within eight weeks.

The tribunal further hit out at the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and refused its stand that the responsibility of the incident lay only with the River Rejuvenation Committee. The bench stated the NMCG cannot be absolved of its responsibility by making such a statement because the clause of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 (2016 Order) provides for the restoration and maintenance of chemical, physical, and biological quality of the waters, which is to be achieved in a time-bound manner.

“The order covers the river Ganga as well as its tributaries. Hence, the above stand of the NMCG that the responsibility lies with the other authorities is not in consonance with the above provisions of the 2016 Order,” said the bench, listing the matter for hearing next on December 1.

The large-scale fish death incidents near Burari are an indication of the river’s dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, important for sustaining aquatic life, falling to zero. Normally, it should be at least 5mg/l. The introduction of pollutants, such as chemicals, organic matter and dyes, can significantly drop the DO levels in a water body or river.