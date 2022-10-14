NGT order allowing for expansion of WtE plants sets wrong precedent, say activists, residents

New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) approval to the expansion of the Okhla waste to energy plant -- a proposal that was rejected by the Centre last month -- will set a wrong precedent, experts said on Thursday.

In its order on Wednesday, said it was allowing the expansion of the waste to energy plant without environmental clearance as long as the plant meets environmental norms, citing a similar exemption granted to a plant in Gurugram last month.

“If waste was being segregated at the source, we will not have this problem where the entire waste being generated is being sent to WtE plants. The problem is that mixed waste is ending up at WtE plants. Burning of low calorific value mixed waste causes pollution,” said Atin Biswas.

The Okhla plant, run by Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Company Limited, was denied expansion by the an expert appraisal committee under the Union environment ministry.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the committee stated that the expansion proposal lacked details about the change in the quantity of the waste used at the plant, increase in the pollution load due to the enhancement of capacity and required environmental infrastructure to handle and mitigate any possible increased pollution load.

During a public hearing in August on the proposal to expand the plant, local residents from the nearby Sukhdev Vihar, Haji Colony and Sarita Vihar areas opposed the move, citing violation of pollution norms by the plant.

The operator of the plant had proposed to expand its capacity from 23MW to 40MW.

Delhi currently has three WtE plants -- one each in Ghazipur, Narela and Okhla. However, all three plants have been fined multiple times in the past for violation of air pollution norms.

In its order, the green tribunal, after listening to the Delhi chief secretary, said: “Since one of the obstacles pointed out by the Chief Secretary is the delay in getting environmental clearance for expanding waste to energy plant, we direct that expansion of such project can proceed without such a clearance, but is consistent with environment norms. We refer to similar view taken in a recent order dated September 23, 2022 in the original application. 172/2021, Poonam Yadav v. M/s Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd. & Ors. in handling legacy site at Gurgaon.”

The Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Company Limited refused to comment on the order.

Bharati Chaturvedi, founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, a waste management NGO, said managing Delhi’s waste solely through WtE plants is impractical. “Firstly, proceeding without an environmental clearance is unacceptable. Almost half of Delhi’s waste is also biodegradable and instead of following the solid waste management rules, where waste is segregated and composted, it is simply being incinerated,” she said.

Local residents said they will challenge the proposed expansion of the plant.

Vinayak Malik, secretary at the Sukhdev Vihar RWA, said they plan to write to lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. “We had asked the Union environment ministry to ensure the expansion does not happen. However, a fresh letter may have to be sent after this NGT order,” he said.