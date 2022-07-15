No blacksmith on Kanwar yatra routes as they eat non-veg: Delhi police
The Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting that blacksmiths on the Kanwar yatra route should be relocated as they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind" due to lack of proper disposal system, officials said.
The advisory issued by the Delhi Police's Special Branch to the district police suggested that the blacksmiths should either be "relocated" or the routes for the yatra, taking place after a gap of two-years due to the Covid pandemic, be charted in such a manner that they do not come on the way.
It has been advised that social media should be strictly monitored to check any fake post which could lead to law and order situation, police said.
A senior police officer said the blacksmiths live on road sides and eat non-vegetarian food.
Due to the non-availability of a proper disposal system, they leave the bones and the Kanwar Yatris, going for holy pilgrimage, would have issues with this, the officer said.
Earlier, the Delhi Police had said adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of the yatra, which started from July 14.
The police on Tuesday had said the special arrangement regarding security and traffic will be put in place from July 14 to July 26.
The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21, police had said.
There are some particular routes which have been dedicated to the Kanwariyas. A total of 338 camps are being put in place for them. The motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and go through their dedicated road lanes, the police had said.
Last week, the Delhi Police had opened a passenger registration system to make the yatra safe and easy.
The participants of the yatra can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.
In April, clashes had broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at northwestern Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
-
