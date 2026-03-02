A Delhi court has directed the commissioner of Delhi Police to submit a conclusive report in a seven months old rape case of a nine-year-old girl that has not been chargesheeted yet, noting the delay in filing the chargesheet within the stipulated time. No chargesheet in Pocso case, Delhi court asks top cop for report

In August last year, a nine-year-old girl in west Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by her mother’s friend. An FIR was registered on August 13, 2025 under sections related to rape and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

Under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and guidelines governing POCSO cases involving rape charges, the investigation must be completed and a chargesheet filed within 60 days. However, no chargesheet has been filed so far and no arrest has been made.

During the previous hearing, the POCSO court had observed that a reply filed by the additional deputy commissioner of police failed to provide any “plausible reason or explanation” for the delay and sought a conclusive report from senior police leadership. On Friday, the court reiterated its direction and issued an order to the commissioner of police to ensure submission of the report on the next date of hearing.

HT has accessed a status report filed by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), which states that statements of the victim’s grandmother are yet to be recorded, public witnesses (if any) are yet to be traced, and medical opinion regarding the child’s treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences is still awaited. The DCP has sought additional time to complete the probe, stating that the station house officer requires more time, and that an assistant commissioner of police has now been assigned to supervise the investigation.

The alleged incidents took place inside the child’s home in west Delhi. According to the FIR, the accused, who was known to the victim’s mother, allegedly assaulted the child on multiple occasions at her residence.

The victim’s family had earlier moved court seeking clarity on the status of the investigation, alleging that the accused had not been arrested despite being in the city and claiming he had issued threats in connection with the case. The mother alleged her WhatsApp has been blocked and that the accused still has “access” to the minor.

A senior police officer said the accused has joined the investigation and that a report will be submitted before the court as directed.

HT reached out to the Delhi Police spokesperson but did not receive a response