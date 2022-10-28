No liquor to be sold in Delhi this Sunday. Here's why

Delhi LG V K Saxena using his special powers has declared 'dry day' on the occasion of Chhath and has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday.

In his letter to Kejriwal on Friday, the LG expressed concern over pollution and foam formation at certain places in the Yamuna.

"The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently," Saxena wrote in his letter.

The LG in a first declared Chhath on Sunday as dry day ensuring that all the liquor shops in the city remain closed on the festival.

The LG in his capacity as “government of Delhi as per section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act has declared dry day on Chatth,” an official at the LG office said.

The LG has also highlighted the need for ensuring safety measures like marking of danger zone, barricading of deep waters to avoid accident, adequate lighting, deploying divers, and rescue boats at Chhath Ghat.

At some designated ghats, such as Bhalswa lake, Wazirabad-Sonia Vihar, Badli, Bawana Industrial Area, Maidan Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, and Budh Bazar-Uttam Nagar, about 10,000 to 40,000 people are expected to be present on Chhath.

"Proper planning for crowd management and securing law and order at all sites has already been discussed with Delhi Police," the LG said in his letter.

Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festival associated with the spiritual, cultural, and religious faith of millions of people in parts of north India.

On the day, devotees in large number gather at ponds, rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and suchlike water bodies across Delhi to worship the rising and setting sun, Saxena said.

People in lakhs would be gearing up for celebrating the festival of Chhath across Delhi after two years of restrictions imposed on festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"It has been brought to my notice that more than 840 sites have been identified and designated for this purpose by the departments concerned.

"Anticipating large gatherings, it becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organisation the festival," he said.

The LG also highlighted the need for cleanliness at Chhath ghats and arrangement of manpower and logistics for the festival.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority have also been directed to ensure cleanliness and make arrangements for other amenities under their jurisdiction, he added.