No logo yet for Delhi as govt panel rejects all entries

The Delhi government has put its long-pending plan to adopt an official logo on hold after a committee evaluating more than 1,800 design entries failed to find a single submission suitable, sources aware of the matter said on Thursday. A special committee chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta (above) shortlisted several designs based on creativity, symbolism and resonance with Delhi’s identity (HT Archive)

The logo and tagline for Delhi were to be unveiled on November 1 last year, on the occasion of Foundation Day, but there has been no progress on the matter since then, the people cited above said.

A design competition hosted on the mygov.in portal received over 1,800 entries from across the country. A special committee chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta shortlisted several designs based on creativity, symbolism and resonance with Delhi’s identity. The entries depicted various symbols of the city, ranging from its cuisine to historical monuments, one of the officials cited above said, asking not to be identified.

The government had wanted to finalise a logo that integrated motifs reflecting Delhi’s plural identity, democratic spirit and rapid transformation into a global metropolis, but a consensus could not be reached on any of the shortlisted entries, a source said.

“There were consultations with design experts and ministers, but none of the entries were found appealing enough to fit the bill. The government wants a logo that highlights how Delhi blends tradition with modernity,” the source said. “There is also a possibility that the government may not finalise a logo at all. For now, it has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch approach,” the second person said.

Ahead of the planned launch last year, Gupta had called the initiative a defining moment for Delhi.

“For decades, Delhi has been the face of India but lacked a formal identity of its own. This logo and tagline will serve as lasting symbols of a transparent, modern and people-centric administration,” she had said.

The new logo was intended to become the permanent emblem of the Delhi government, with plans to use it across departments, official stationery, government buildings and digital platforms.

Another official said, “The logo is still at the conception stage. There is more work that needs to be done. The government is using the Ashoka Emblem for now, and there is no hurry.”