No more uncertainties: New DU batch begins college life

After a roller-coaster year of uncertainties, first year students at Delhi University breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday -- the first day of their life as college students.

Around 59,100 students secured admission to DU under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in the first round of seat allocation.

This is the first time Delhi University is enrolling students on the basis of the common university entrance test (CUET) at the undergraduate level. Until last year, admissions took place on the basis of a student’s Class 12 performance.

Swati Malhotra, a first-year student at Miranda House, said she was relieved that the long wait for securing a DU seat had come to an end. The 18-year-old Delhi resident said, “We had two boards and a CUET. After a taxing year, I am just happy to be here. I have heard good things about the college and look forward to studying here and living the college experience.”

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the incoming batch of students was the inaugural batch that had been admitted on the basis of CUET scores. “Students should go to their respective colleges without any hesitation or anxiety. In order to avoid any untoward incident, I also appeal to senior students and seek their support. They should respect their juniors like siblings,” said Singh.

Apurva Narayan, 18, an economic honours student at Miranda House, said she was looking forward to making new bonds at university. “The orientation ceremony held at our college was great. We got to interact with our department teachers and seniors who told us about various facets of the department and clubs. I’m excited to be here and can’t wait to discover what the college has to offer,” she said.

In addition to academic learning, Narayan is also looking forward to visiting the popular hangout places at north campus. “I have not really discovered the city on my own. Now, university life will give me a chance to discover the popular food joints and markets here,” she said.

Kratika, an economic honours student at SRCC, said that getting admission to DU after a series of obstacles was a great source of relief. “Our batch witnessed many events starting from the covid19 pandemic, two board exams, CUET, delayed results, and a new admission cycle. The hard work has paid off and I am looking forward to the holistic development of my personality,” she said.

Savita Roy, principal of Daulat Ram College, on the first day, students got the chance to interact with teachers at length, giving them a chance to understand the new undergraduate curriculum framework under the new four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP).

“I strictly told parents and students to not rely on senior students with respect to queries pertaining to the curriculum since it is being introduced for the first time this year. We will be holding a series of orientations to guide them,” said Roy.

Manoj Khanna, principal, Ramjas College, said various departments held orientation programmes during which students were encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities besides focusing on academics. Khanna said that the college laid a special emphasis on the enforcement of anti-ragging guidelines where students were apprised of the various recourses they had. “Our college assigns mentor teachers to students. We apprised parents about these interventions to reassure them that students were in a safe space. Students are also quite confident and we look forward to a fruitful new session,” said Khanna.

Shivansh Mishra, a history student at Ramjas College, said that the first day comprised interactive sessions with seniors and department teachers. Mishra said that while there was some anxiety initially, a friendly session with seniors helped in breaking the ice. “Seniors were quite supportive. They laid a lot of emphasis on the college’s anti-ragging policies which helped ease our doubts,” said Mishra, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

Besides receiving information about college clubs and societies, Mishra said that students were also given details of different course credits. “We were given a primer about facilities, course credits, and college life. As more time passes, we will get a better idea of things since there was a lot of information to process on day one,” said Mishra.

Amrithavarshini, a Faridabad resident, said teachers explained the nuances of the new undergraduate curriculum framework during the orientation even though some more clarity was still needed. “The course framework is new so even our seniors are not familiar with it. While we have a basic understanding, I think we will understand better with time,” said the 18-year-old Miranda House student.

For some, admission to DU means moving to new city.

Bhavya Bansal, a first-year student at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), was accompanied by her parents to college. The Chandigarh resident said she was overwhelmed after securing admission to a good college. “This was my dream college. I am happy and hope to do well and excel in various fields,” said the 18-year-old.

Sonam Choden, who is from Sikkim, said while the first day of college was exciting, she was nervous about settling in a new city. “People here are quite outgoing and active. I am somewhat introverted yet I managed to make a friend on the first day itself which makes me a little optimistic,” said Choden.

The political science student is yet to secure a hostel seat. She has applied for the college hostel and is awaiting the merit list. “I am not too sure If I’ll get a hostel but my fingers are crossed. I come from a different state so I am a little nervous about navigating the city and a hostel seat will be more convenient,” said Choden.

Barnali Haldar, a resident of Jamshedpur, accompanied her daughter on the first day of college. “My daughter has not secured a hostel. We need to look for paying guest accommodation. Since she will be living on her own away from the family, we will wait for her to settle down before returning back,” said Haldar.