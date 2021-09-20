No rain, expect cloudy skies in Delhi today: IMD

Delhi is likely to experience cloudy skies on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts no rain for the day.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35°C. The maximum temperature was 34.4°C on Sunday and the minimum temperature 26°C.

Independent weather experts also said monsoon has behaved odd this season. From dry spells to intense rain, it has been oscillating from one extreme to another, and may result in the city having one of the wettest monsoons in many years.

Delhi recorded its wettest monsoon since 1964, with the total rain this season crossing 1160mm last week -- yet another landmark in the city that has been reporting at least one weather extreme for the past 14 months.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6am stood at 75. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 82, which is in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in satisfactory category today as predicted by SAFAR due to local dust resuspension and moderate ventilation, and it will degrade but will remain in satisfactory category for next three days due to similar weather condition.”