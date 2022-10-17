Home / Cities / Delhi News / No reports of sexual harassment so far: Miranda House principal on fest incident

No reports of sexual harassment so far: Miranda House principal on fest incident

delhi news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Earlier, students took to social media and shared videos of a few men scaling the college's boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans.

Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the principal of Miranda House college.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the principal of Miranda House college. (ANI Photo)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

No incidents of sexual harassment have been reported from Delhi University's Miranda House, the college's principal said Monday after unknown men attempted to enter the all-women educational institution during a Diwali event last week.

Speaking to news agency ANI, professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, "There was a Diwali mela in the college on October 14. Due to the excess crowd, we closed the doors after which some people tried to enter...'

She said the matter had been red-flagged and safety measures instituted. "So far we have not received any complaints of sexual harassment. Police have been informed and they are checking all CCTV footage," she said.

Earlier, students took to social media and shared videos of a few men scaling the college's boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans. On Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of an incident of sexual harassment with girls inside Miranda House College, University of Delhi," the DCW said in its notice and asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered, arrests made and a detail action report on the matter and other such information.

The police meanwhile have filed an FIR against unknown persons and they have been booked under sections of trespass based on the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi miranda house
new delhi miranda house

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out