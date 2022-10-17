No reports of sexual harassment so far: Miranda House principal on fest incident

No incidents of sexual harassment have been reported from Delhi University's Miranda House, the college's principal said Monday after unknown men attempted to enter the all-women educational institution during a Diwali event last week.

Speaking to news agency ANI, professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, "There was a Diwali mela in the college on October 14. Due to the excess crowd, we closed the doors after which some people tried to enter...'

She said the matter had been red-flagged and safety measures instituted. "So far we have not received any complaints of sexual harassment. Police have been informed and they are checking all CCTV footage," she said.

Earlier, students took to social media and shared videos of a few men scaling the college's boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans. On Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of an incident of sexual harassment with girls inside Miranda House College, University of Delhi," the DCW said in its notice and asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered, arrests made and a detail action report on the matter and other such information.

The police meanwhile have filed an FIR against unknown persons and they have been booked under sections of trespass based on the video.

